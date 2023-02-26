Yuk Yuk’s Surrey brings anniversary show to White Rock

Yuk Yuks Surrey is celebrating its first-year anniversary at Cloverdale’s Elements Casino with a special show – in White Rock.

The local branch of the Canada-wide comedy chain will host two back-to-back shows – at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Saturday, March 4 – at Oceana Parc Playhouse (home of the White Rock Players Club), 1532 Johnston Rd.

Headliner will be Vancouver-based comic Byron Bertram, supported by Ottawa’s Michaela Chung (recently relocated to Vancouver), with national touring sensation Chris Gaskin serving as host.

Bertram is known for an innate talent for voices and accents. Mixed with what his promotional materials describe as “a confident vulnerability,” it has taken him across the world and established him internationally as one of the top Canadian comics working today.

Among those he has appeared with are Zach Galifinakis, Flight of the Conchords, and Eddie Izzard. Also a hit with judges for Britain’s Got Talent, he’s heard regularly on SirusXM, and has been seen in the television shows Once Upon a Time, Dirk Gently and Riverdale.

The show is due in part to Eric Y. Lapointe, a former Just For Laughs International TV executive, and a resident of White Rock since 2017.

“When I expressed the importance of creating a theatre show extension of Yuk Yuk’s Surrey, to provide more local entertainment opportunities in White Rock, Yuk Yuk’s Surrey promoter Garry Yuill immediately supported the idea,” he said.

Bringing shows to White Rock fulfills Yuk Yuk’s Surrey’s mission to not only bring world-class comedians to its new venue, but also build strong community ties, including providing support to comedians from Surrey and White Rock, he explained.

“We have been amazed by the support thus far, so if all goes well, this will be a regular part of the Yuk Yuk’s Surrey local programming – and ultimately everything drives back to the growth objectives at Yuk Yuk’s Surrey’s home base in Cloverdale.”

“This first year at Elements Casino has been an amazing experience,” Yuill added.

“The new room is packed now almost every weekend and our partners at Elements have been fantastic to work with.”

