Peninsula actor Viva Lee, 11, is one of the regional finalists in the World Monologue Games, which will be livestreamed until October. Contributed photo

Peninsula actor Viva Lee, 11, is one of the regional finalists in the World Monologue Games, which will be livestreamed until October. Contributed photo

Young Semiahmoo Peninsula actor in monologue finals

Viva Lee will compete in online ‘lockdown-friendly’ event

Young Peninsula actor – and rising star – Viva Lee is among the performers who have been accepted into the World Monologue Games regional finals, one of 27 online events featuring outstanding competitors from around the world.

Started in 2020 by Australia’s Pete Malicki, the games were created as a lockdown-friendly platform for performers.

Lee, 11, a former Joey Award-winner and cable series regular, recently wrapped a lead role in an as-yet undisclosed feature film currently set for release in December or January.

READ ALSO: Future stars from the Peninsula shine at Joey Awards

While the pandemic has inevitably had an impact on her career, she is attached to two other projects – one of which will require extensive travel – which appear to be scheduled to start up soon.

In the interim, she will be appearing in the games, which will be livestreamed until October, with regional winners in six different categories competing for $5,000 cash in the global finals.

READ ALSO: White Rock junior actress’ series airs

Lee’s successful entry for the games was a monologue of her own creation, exploring themes of vulnerability and fragility.

“I love performing, but I especially love this piece because I wrote it,” Lee said in a media release.

“I like writing pieces that challenge me or are unexpected,” she said, adding that she also likes exploring breaking down racist tropes and promoting mental health issues.

“I’m so proud that I get to compete for my country doing what I love,” she said. “It’s different from being on set for a job. I like games, so this was a lot of fun for me.”

“It’s definitely special to have our second season take place in an Olympics year,” Malicki noted.

“We have the best performers from 51 countries all getting together to show the world what they’re made of. I’m not sure where you can see such a diverse range of actors all in the same place.”

To view the event timeline, visit monologues.com.au/WMG-timeline


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentFilm industry

Previous story
Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ to reopen with new name this Halloween after Potter’s sale

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP taped off a house in the 9100-block of 148 Street overnight Sunday after a man was reportedly shot inside the residence. It is the second shooting at the home this month. The first happened Aug. 12. The victim was taken to RCH with undetermined injuries. (Shane MacKichan photos)
VIDEO: 2nd shooting this month at North Surrey house sends one to hospital

The Safe Schools Coalition, a group of parents, guardians and teachers, held a rally at Holland Park on Saturday (Aug. 28) to pusher for stronger COVID-19 measures going into the 2021-22 school year on Sept. 7. They're asking for mask mandate for all grades, better ventilation, distancing and remote options. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parents, teachers rally for COVID-safe schools at Surrey park ahead of school year

Photo posted to facebook.com/cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.
Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ to reopen with new name this Halloween after Potter’s sale

The funeral of 16-year-old Ronin Sharma, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash along with 17-year-old Parker Magnuson and 16-year-old Caleb Reimer in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue on Aug. 21, 2021. His funeral was livestreamed on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
‘A leader and an inspiration’: Community mourns 16-year-old killed in Surrey crash