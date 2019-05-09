Entertainer Tony Prophet with some “guitar”-playing kids at a previous Surrey Fest event organized by the Downtown Surrey BIA. (File photo)

Young performers are sought for summer events in Surrey City Centre

BIA-hosted events include Surrey Fest, on June 15 at Holland Park

With a number of summer events on the calendar this year, the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) seeks some young performers and bands to showcase their talents.

The events include Surrey Fest (June 15 at Holland Park), the Movies Under the Stars series there in August, a Phoenix Block Party in mid-September, a pair of Glitter Unicorn festivals and also Whalley Wednesdays events.

Sought are non-professional musicians, dancers, jugglers, martial arts performers and others with talent, says Bonnie Burnside, manager of the BIA.

“We would like to give some local performers an opportunity,” she told the Now-Leader in an email. “We can’t afford ‘professional,’ more honorariums.”

Burnside said two professional bands are booked for Surrey Fest, “but we are looking for some other performers – could be singers, jugglers, bands, etc.,” she noted. “Dancers would be good but they would have to perform in front of the stage. We have a professional sound and stage for this event.”

Entertainers are also needed for the four Movies Under the Stars dates at Holland Park, prior to the movie screenings, on Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24. “In the past we have had guitarists, singers, dancers, magicians, story tellers, bands, etc.,” Burnside said. “This is more low-key. There is limited sound (and) they perform on the grass in front of the movie screen.”

The Phoenix Block Party will include two stages, including a smaller one for individuals and duos, and the Glitter Unicorn festivals are small events that raise money for Surrey Food Bank.

“You never know what talents people have that might fit in,” Burnside said. “In the past, in addition to performers listed above, we have had a hula hoop dancer, singer with ukulele, kite performer, zumba dancers, martial arts performances, etc.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta happenings: week of May 9
Next story
North Delta ballerina to perform in Swan Lake

Just Posted

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Grey whales make ‘pit stop’ in White Rock, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Fake fundraiser set up for family of South Surrey border-crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe shut down as real fundraiser nears $100K goal

Fire breaks out in north Surrey

Black smoke can be seen from across Fraser River

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

Most Read