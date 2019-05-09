Young performers are sought for summer events in Surrey City Centre

Entertainer Tony Prophet with some “guitar”-playing kids at a previous Surrey Fest event organized by the Downtown Surrey BIA. (File photo)

With a number of summer events on the calendar this year, the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) seeks some young performers and bands to showcase their talents.

The events include Surrey Fest (June 15 at Holland Park), the Movies Under the Stars series there in August, a Phoenix Block Party in mid-September, a pair of Glitter Unicorn festivals and also Whalley Wednesdays events.

Sought are non-professional musicians, dancers, jugglers, martial arts performers and others with talent, says Bonnie Burnside, manager of the BIA.

“We would like to give some local performers an opportunity,” she told the Now-Leader in an email. “We can’t afford ‘professional,’ more honorariums.”

Burnside said two professional bands are booked for Surrey Fest, “but we are looking for some other performers – could be singers, jugglers, bands, etc.,” she noted. “Dancers would be good but they would have to perform in front of the stage. We have a professional sound and stage for this event.”

Entertainers are also needed for the four Movies Under the Stars dates at Holland Park, prior to the movie screenings, on Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24. “In the past we have had guitarists, singers, dancers, magicians, story tellers, bands, etc.,” Burnside said. “This is more low-key. There is limited sound (and) they perform on the grass in front of the movie screen.”

The Phoenix Block Party will include two stages, including a smaller one for individuals and duos, and the Glitter Unicorn festivals are small events that raise money for Surrey Food Bank.

“You never know what talents people have that might fit in,” Burnside said. “In the past, in addition to performers listed above, we have had a hula hoop dancer, singer with ukulele, kite performer, zumba dancers, martial arts performances, etc.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

