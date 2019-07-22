Cloverdale Market Days returns Saturday, July 27, with plenty of fresh produce, artisanal goods and family friendly entertainment. (Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association / cloverdale-ae.ca)

‘You don’t want to miss’ the fresh fruit, vegetables at upcoming Cloverdale Market Days

First-of-the-season corn, microgreens, honey, freshly baked goods and much more

Sweet, first-of-the-season corn, freshly picked berries, floral honey, flaky, melt-in-your-mouth scones — if you’re looking for delicious, local food, the upcoming Cloverdale Market Days will have exactly what you need.

The monthly market series returns on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and more than 130 vendors will line 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues in downtown Cloverdale.

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Paige Hardy, who is one of the volunteer organizers of the event, hosted by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association.

“If you’re making the Lower Mainland your staycation this year, this is one of the events that you don’t want to miss,” she said.

With plenty of fresh produce being harvested from local fields, it’s the perfect time of year to check out the market. It will feature a corn stand, two fruit stands, and a microgreens vendor; bakeries with cookies, pies, scones and more; honey; gourmet gelato; wine and spirits, and much more.

Vendors will also be selling artisanal goods, including jewellery, pottery, clothing and vintage items.

Music will be performed live at three different locations up and down the street. Jane Seale, described as having a “unique and gentle style, reminiscent of Joni Mitchell,” will perform all day at 176 Street and 58th Avenue. Folk rock singer-songwriter Ranj Singh will return to play 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 176 Street and 57th Avenue. Three performances will be hosted at Hawthorne Square, with vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Michelle Carlisle singing from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., returning favourite Irish Fiddle Group from 12—1 p.m., and Dennis Peterson and Art Pouchet presenting an “eclectic collection of classic covers” from 1—3 p.m.

The family-friendly event invites market-goers of all ages, and provides free kids activities. Stilt-walker and unicyclist Mr. Bubbles, performer Michelle Belle, and Korki the Clown will be on hand to provide live entertainment.

For more information on the upcoming market, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.


