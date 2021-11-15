‘Xmas of Chaos’ at Surrey garden centre promises ‘twisted take on Christmas’

Logo for the “Xmas of Chaos” event at Cougar Creek Garden Centre in Surrey. (Photo: cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com)

Aimed at teens and adults, a “twisted take on Christmas” is coming to the Surrey garden centre known for its Halloween-month House of Horrors.

Newton’s recently rebranded Cougar Creek Garden Centre, formerly Potters, will stage an “Xmas of Chaos” event, starting Dec. 3 and continuing on select dates that month.

Promised are Psycho Snowmen, Evil Elves and at least one Sadistic Santa, according to a post on cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

“Take a tour through our immersive Xmas-themed haunts for a live horror theatre experience, complete with actors and animatronics,” the post says. “If you’ve ever thought to yourself, ‘Darn these bloody holidays, it’s Xmas again?’ then this is the event for you. The perfect mix of Xmas and horror coming your way this December.”

Admission will be timed on the hour, and vaccation passport will be required for entry.

A “Chaos Jr” event will run on Sunday afternoons, “for those who want a less-scary, no-actors version.”

New for Christmas is an “Escape From Incineration” escape room at the converted garden centre, recently bought and rebranded by longtime Potters employees Chris Pershick and Scott Pasternak.

The facility’s recent House of Horrors attraction resulted in a $2,875 donation to the food bank.

Potters garden centre still operates in Surrey on 48th Avenue, at 192nd Street, and operates as a Christmas store during November and December.

