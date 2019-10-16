Work of Art conference in Surrey to show artists how to ‘make your art, make money’

Surrey-raised actor Dean Paul Gibson in a Bard on the Beach company production of William Shakespeare’s “Falstaff” in 2010.

Surrey-area artists will be educated about how to “make your art, make money” during a weekend conference.

The day-long “Work of Art” event is planned at Newton Cultural Centre on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $25, a fee that includes lunch.

This is another such conference planned by the Arts Council of Surrey, who will welcome a number of guest speakers including Liane Davison, the city’s Culture Manager, and Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton.

Topics for the event’s eight “power presenters” include grant sourcing, financial literacy for artists and some breakout sessions, including “A Life in Theatre” with Surrey-raised actor Dean Paul Gibson, “Understanding Creative Block and How to Overcome It” with visual artist Jennifer Clark, and “Becoming a Breakthrough Writer” with author J.J. Lee.

Also planned is a “Build Your Brand in Six Steps” session presented by Katina Giesbrecht, a Surrey-based artist, arts instructor and graphic designer.

Registration and other conference details are posted to artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

“This conference is dedicated to the Business of Art and is designed to provide essential tools necessary to elevate your career to the next level, in the performing, visual or literary arts,” arts council president Carol Girardi says in a message to attendees.

“Regardless of what stage you are at in your artistic career, this conference provides you with valuable information on grant sourcing and strategies, legal, accounting, financial institutions and branding – with tailored breakout sessions.”

Bains’ closing keynote address will be delivered on behalf of Lisa Beare, provincial Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “We are grateful for their participation and support for this creative conference,” Girardi added.



