Women’s Expo will return to Cloverdale

Three-day event will start Sept. 21

Image posted to the Vancitywomensexpo Instagram account in advance of the event, which starts Friday, Sept. 21.

The Vancity Women’s Expo and Pop-Up will return to Cloverdale from Sept. 21–23.

The three-day event is billed as a “fantastic day out with girlfriends, mothers and daughters to relax, get pampered and have fun.”

Organizers expect around 180 exhibitors, offering everything from cooking theatre demos to career and business resources, pop-up shops, vintage clothing, workshops and stage presentations.

The expo will run Friday, Sept. 21, from 4–9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tickets are available for $8, cash only, at the door of the Cloverdale Agriplex, located at 17798 62 Avenue.

For more information on the event, visit vancitywomensexpo.com.


