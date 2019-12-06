Edwin Stephen’s winning Christmas card art, a watercolour-on-canvas painting he calls “Stay Jolly & Merry - Santa Claus.”

Winning Christmas card art shown at Surrey gallery

Arts Council of Surrey’s annual competition won by Edwin Stephen and Nancy Painter

Competition-winning Christmas cards are displayed at the Arts Council of Surrey’s gallery at Newton Cultural Centre.

The organization’s 2019 Christmas Card Art & Words juried exhibition features 20 artists in a show that ends Saturday, Dec. 14.

The card art winner is Edwin Stephen, who created a watercolour-on-canvas painting he calls “Stay Jolly & Merry – Santa Claus.”

For the Christmas card sent out by the arts council this season, Stephen’s work is paired with a verse written by Nancy Painter: “This holiday season, we wish you the comfort of a crackling fireplace, the love of those you most care about, and a year ahead of peace for all.”

The other artists featured in the exhibition are Artida Fishta, Audrey Bakewell, Carolin Christ-O’Brien, Chiao Chiao Yang, Gabrielle Strauss, Haley Halliday, Helga Parekh, Helmut Gruntorad, Ileta Buenaventura, Ken Westdorp, Law Yin Kwan, Lyn Verra-Lay, Nancy Wright, Patty Halliday, Randall Epp, Rosita Herat, Samantha Dean, Sanjana Karthik and Sherry Landon.

The arts council’s “heartfelt competition” gives artists a chance to “show the warmth of the season in their artwork,” according to organizers of the exhibition. “It is always great to see a vast selection of entries being submitted into the contest. A variety of new and fresh exhibitions are now on display at ACS Gallery.”

The two-week exhibition opened with an afternoon reception Dec. 1 at Newton Cultural Centre, located at 13530 72nd Ave., just west of King George Boulevard.

