Winnie The Pooh returns to White Rock Community Centre

Surrey Youth TheatreCompany presents Christmas musical for the whole family

A.A. Milne’s beloved ‘hunny’-loving bear Winnie The Pooh is back to help celebrate Christmas in White Rock.

The talented young actors of Surrey Youth Theatre Company (SYTCO) and the City of White Rock present A Winnie The Pooh Christmas Tail for three performances only; Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

Performance times for the musical (book, music and lyrics by James W. Rodgers) will be 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Directed by SYTCO founder Susan Pendleton and Marina Cyr, and featuring all of the favourite 100-Acre Wood characters, the show, in its third SYTCO production, tells the story of what happens when doleful donkey Eeyore loses his tail.

Can Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Tigger, Kanga and Baby Roo (and Christopher Robin, of course) find Eeyore’s tail in time for Christmas? A Winnie The Pooh Christmas Tail promises a story full of fun, excitement – and friendship – designed to entertain the whole family.

Returning in this production are Maeve Ramage as Pooh, Ruby Forte as Christopher Robin and Maya McCobbina as Kanga.

Also featured will be Yazmin Karimjee as Eeyore, Cohen Inglin as Piglet, Jiya Notta as Tigger, Katherine Laird as Owl and Calista Wisdom as Rabbit.

The show also introduces Noa-Belle and Hayden-Mae Thiemann, alternating as Baby Roo.

Tickets are $5; vaccination ID, masking and social-distancing protocols will be in place.

For more information, and to make reservations email sytco20@gmail.com, or visit surreyyouththeatre.ca



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

