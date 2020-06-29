Winners named in Surrey’s ‘Arts 2020’ juried contest, an online-only showcase this summer

‘We had more than 100 artists enter this year,’ says Arts Council of Surrey president

Karen Kroeker’s “A Vision” earned first place in the Sculptures and Fibre Art category of the Arts 2020 competition hosted by the Arts Council of Surrey. (submitted photo)

Winners of Surrey’s Arts 2020 juried art competition have been announced.

This year’s exhibition of winning entries will be shown online only, on the Arts Council of Surrey’s website (artscouncilofsurrey.ca) starting Friday (July 3), in a summer-long showcase typically held at Surrey Art Gallery.

Entry fees were waived this year, and prizes have been awarded by three jury members in five categories.

“We had more than 100 artists enter this year, and more than 230 works of art,” said arts council president Carol Girardi.

The five winning entries are from Lorena Krause (in the Painting category), Paul Stilwell (Drawing, Mixed Media), Karen Kroeker (Sculptures and Fibre Art), Jonathan Lee (Photography) and Michele Broadfoot (Digital, Performative and New Media Art).

The full list of Arts 2020 winners is posted below.

Meantime, the arts council’s “Together apART” visual art exhibition was recently published online and in the organization’s monthly Spotlight newsletter. Wendy Schmidt’s “The Couple” earned first place, with Eileen Fong’s “Joy In Quiet Times” in second and Rosita Herat’s “Living In A Bubble But Connected and Staying Apart” in third. Elizabeth Hollick was given honourable mention for her “Love Hearts Falling at 7pm,” and Andre Paulhus’ “Poppies” earned the Peoples Choice Award.

ARTS 2020 WINNERS

Painting

First Place: Lorena Krause, Cellular Neural Network

Second Place: Paul Stilwell, Tires Out

Third Place: Dione Dolan, Safe Haven

Honourable Mention: Paul Eccles, Covid Wholesale

Honourable Mention: Shannon Harvey, Medusa Rising

Honourable Mention: Denise Paluck, Beach Creature

Drawing, Mixed Media

First Place: Paul Stilwell, Red Cedar Strength

Second Place: Kanwaljit Kaur Kundhal, Obsession With Abstraction 1

Third Place: Roxsane K. Tiernan, Dark Waters

Honourable Mention: Hazel Breitkreutz, Isabella

Honourable Mention: Linda Pearce, Disorientation

Honourable Mention: Daniel Tibbits, Sacred Ecology

Sculptures and Fibre Art

First Place: Karen Kroeker, A Vision

Second Place: Lenka Suchanek, Meganeura

Third Place: Carla Paterson, Wish I Could Hug You

Honourable Mention: Yulia Boriskina, Keep What Matters

Honourable Mention: Ewe Brzezinski, Inner

Photography

First Place: Jonathan Lee, Midtown Truck Service Inc.

Second Place: Francisco Molina, CORVID-19 Lockdown 3

Third Place: Jesse Vance, Proof-CF014874-Bench

Honourable Mention: Julia Chang, Corner

Honourable Mention: Kathy Burton, Tranquility

Honourable Mention: Lynne Kelman, Fille Dans Le Train

Digital, Performative and New Media Art

First Place: Michele Broadfoot, Fluffing My Feathers

Second Place: Naomi Moore, Were In This Together

Third Place: Hafeez Mian, Barco

Honourable Mention: Helmut Gruntorad, Haleakala Volcano, Maui Hawaii

