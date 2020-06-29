Winners named in Surrey’s ‘Arts 2020’ juried contest, an online-only showcase this summer

Winners of Surrey’s Arts 2020 juried art competition have been announced.
This year’s exhibition of winning entries will be shown online only, on the Arts Council of Surrey’s website (artscouncilofsurrey.ca) starting Friday (July 3), in a summer-long showcase typically held at Surrey Art Gallery.
Entry fees were waived this year, and prizes have been awarded by three jury members in five categories.
“We had more than 100 artists enter this year, and more than 230 works of art,” said arts council president Carol Girardi.
The five winning entries are from Lorena Krause (in the Painting category), Paul Stilwell (Drawing, Mixed Media), Karen Kroeker (Sculptures and Fibre Art), Jonathan Lee (Photography) and Michele Broadfoot (Digital, Performative and New Media Art).
Meantime, the arts council’s “Together apART” visual art exhibition was recently published online and in the organization’s monthly Spotlight newsletter. Wendy Schmidt’s “The Couple” earned first place, with Eileen Fong’s “Joy In Quiet Times” in second and Rosita Herat’s “Living In A Bubble But Connected and Staying Apart” in third. Elizabeth Hollick was given honourable mention for her “Love Hearts Falling at 7pm,” and Andre Paulhus’ “Poppies” earned the Peoples Choice Award.
