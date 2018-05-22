Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

As B.C. looks to address ticket scalpers and bots, artists themselves are tackling the problem in various methods.

Taylor Swift announced she’ll be selling concert tickets for up to $1,300 in an effort to keep scalpers away.

Nine Inch Nails is avoiding scalpers by forcing people to line up in person if they want a ticket to a show.

Meanwhile, provinces are also trying to gain hold of the situation. Starting in July, a new Ontario law will cap ticket resale prices at 50 per cent above face value.

But experts say it’s hard to enforce the law when resellers operate outside the province. Experts suggest that Swift’s method may keep some resellers at bay.

READ MORE: B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

READ MORE: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

In March, the province announced it will follow the lead of other provinces such as Ontario with legislation combating scalpers and bots that snatch up tickets to live events and gouge customers with hefty resale prices.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced a three-week online survey of people’s experiences buying from event providers and ticket resellers.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” Farnworth said at the time.

The survey results are to be released this spring, and legislation to restrict ticket sales will be introduced this fall, Farnworth said.

The event organizing and ticket selling industry will be a key to tackling the problem, which has vexed other provinces and countries since the advent of automated methods to snap up tickets as soon as an authorized ticket seller makes them available.

– with files from Tom Fletcher, and The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Just Posted

Surrey’s Alex Sangha receives Meritorious Service Medal

Sangha recognized for founding Sher Vancouver, a not-for-profit society for LGBTQ South Asians

Car jumps curb, lands in bush

No injuries reported after White Rock incident

‘Battle of the Brews’ in Surrey this summer, with modern-rock soundtrack

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society to host event as fundraiser for Athletics for Kids

Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Surrey while sleeping in car

RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault that happened Monday afternoon at Surrey’s Tannery Park

Cucumber picker files human rights complaint against Surrey greenhouse

Woman claims she was called a ‘bitch’ and was discriminated against because she’s single and divorced

VIDEO: Morgan Freeman to voice announcements on SkyTrain, buses

TransLink unveils new credit card feature ahead of busy tourist season

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

Two dairy farms have already been relocated from evacuated areas

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read