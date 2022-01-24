White Rock Winter Variety Arts Show highlights Peninsula talents

Michele Partridge of Your Confidence Coach, and the Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance, will be one of the hosts and performers of the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Variety Arts Show, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Pamela Wise photo.

An afternoon showcase for local performing artists, arts groups and artisans, the Winter Variety Arts Show, is coming to White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave., this Saturday ( Jan. 29) at 2:30 p.m.

The show, presented by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce, runs to around 5:30 p.m.

All public health orders (masking, distancing and proof of vaccination) will be followed.

“We’re so excited to make this opportunity available for the arts and culture community,” said chamber executive director Ritu Khanna, who noted there will also be a vendor area for artisans or groups promoting their wares and activities.

“I feel the arts are the heart and soul of a community,” she added. “A thriving community needs to have places where people can can see live theatre, music and dance, or see shows of work by visual artists. It’s a catalyst not only for personal health and well-being, but also a community’s health and well-being.”

Producers and MC’s Elaine Cheung and Michele Partridge, of the Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance, have definitely kept the emphasis on variety for the show’s live performances which will including everything from music and dance to drama and comedy.

Featured musicians will include singer/guitarist Rice Honeywell (2:35 p.m.); pianist Dominik Heins (representing Peninsula Productions, 3:20 p.m.); and opera singer Miriah Reitmeier (3:35 p.m.).

Dance will be represented by youth dancers from SMASH Theatre School (4:05 p.m.) and ballroom dancers from Arthur Murray Dance School (4:35 p.m.).

Theatre presentations include Surrey Youth Theatre Company (2:50 p.m.); White Rock Players Club (scenes from the upcoming production The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, 4:20 p.m.) and Naked Stage (staged readings, 4:50 p.m.).

Featured comedy will be from Partridge (representing Your Confidence Coach, 3:05 p.m.) and Lizzie Allan (representing Hilarapy, 5:05 p.m.).

Also included will be a modelling demonstration by students of Pizzazz Modelling and Talent (3:50 p.m.).

“We’re trying to give the arts community the foundational support of a business approach,” Khanna said, noting that the Winter Variety Arts show was made possible by grants from the B.C. Chambers of Commerce and the Government of Canada.

The grants are also enabling the chamber to create video series for both restaurants and fitness centres on the Peninsula, she said.

“It’s great that they are allowing us to support these specific areas,” she said.



