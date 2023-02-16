White Rock storytime takes seal’s-eye-view

What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

A family-friendly event at White Rock Museum and Archives this Sunday (Feb. 19) will offer all ages a seal’s-eye-view of Semiahmoo Bay.

Children’s authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will share words and pictures from their book What the Seal Saw outdoors at the museum’s plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seals are frequent visitors to the bay, but the free, rain-or-shine event will give participants an opportunity to imagine what a seal might see under the ocean waves.

Copies of the book and seal stuffies will be available for purchase.

Participants will be able to hear a reading of What the Seal Saw, have their books signed by the authors, listen to the story – and also take part in creating a community painting which will be displayed on the Museum’s art wall after the event.

The event is made possible by funding from the Province of B.C.

The museum is located in the historic Great Northern train station building at 14970 Marine Drive.

