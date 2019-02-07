White Rock singer in Searchlight contest

Richard Tichelman is in the running with his original song Big House

Popular White Rock singer-songwriter Richard Tichelman is one of the competitors in the CBC Searchlight 2019 contest.

The first round of voting in the yearly hunt for “Canada’s undiscovered musical talent” closes Feb. 14.

The pop-folk-country performer and his band, featured recently at Vancouver’s Railway Club and The Roxy, are in the running for his original song Big House.

Members of the public are allowed to vote online once per day in the contest, which is judged by a combination of audience voting and a panel of Canadian music industry celebrities.

Prizes include a Juno Award master class, a week recording at the National Music Centre in Calgary and a chance to perform at the 2019 CBC Music Festival. White Rock-raised singer Desiree Dawson was the Searchlight champion in 2016.

Winners will be announced on March 7.

For more information, and to vote, visit cbcmusicsearchlight.ca