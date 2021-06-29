White Rock singer a finalist in national talent search

Opportunity still open to cast votes for pop artist Richard Tichelman

Richard Tichelman is a B.C. finalist in the Jim Beam National Talent Search. Voting is open until July 10. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula fans have until July 10 to vote for hometown favourite Richard in a prestigious national talent showcase.

The 21-year-old White Rock-based pop singer-songwriter – also known as Richard Tichelman – is a B.C. finalist in the Jim Beam National Talent Search, presented in partnership with Canadian Music Week.

At stake is a chance to become grand prize winner and perform as a featured artist at the 2022 Jim Beam Indies Awards, which recognizes excellence in independent music making and production.

Other B.C. finalists are country singer Kassandra Clack and band Soul Push.

Richard released his latest single, Hands, an upbeat club-oriented dance number, in April.

A live version of the song, recorded with his band at Vancouver’s Armoury Studios, is featured on the contest website.

To view the video and vote, visit https://indies.ca/2021-jim-beam-talent-search-home/

contestMusic