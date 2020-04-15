White Rock-raised Desiree Dawson featured in livestreamed concert

Soulful singer among artists in provincially-sponsored April 16 performance

Contributed photo White Rock and South Surrey-raised singer and composer Desiree Dawson – winner of the 2016 CBC Searchlight contest – will be a featured artist on a free livestreamed concert Thursday hosted by Premier John Horgan.

White Rock-raised singer-songwriter Desiree Dawson – 2016 winner of the CBC Searchlight contest – will be one of the featured artists in a provincially-sponsored online concert Thursday (April 16).

The Showcase BC Live performance will be live-streamed from 4 to 5 p.m. on the province’s Facebook site (www.facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment/).

Along with Dawson’s soulful folk style, the free concert, introduced by Premier John Horgan, will also highlight the folk music of Sumerland’s Kym Gouchie, the pop-soul of Smithers’ Alex Cuba and the indie-rock of Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

Billed as an “opportunity to join together as British Columbians during this difficult time” the concert will be co-hosted by tourism, arts and culture minister Lisa Beare, along with MLA Bob D’Eith and Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC.

