The equine study Faithful and True, by Sandy Gagnon, is typical of her work, showcased in the upcoming South Surrey White Rock Art Society show at the White Rock Uptown Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, through December. Contributed photo

White Rock Pop-Uptown Gallery exhibit offers ‘shop local’ option

Art society shows work for sale from Dec. 3 to Dec. 23

South Surrey and White Rock Art Society will be presenting the December art show and sale at the White Rock City-operated Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery, 15140 North Bluff Rd.

Up to 50 local artists will be exhibiting over 120 original works of art in the physically distanced show, which runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 23. All paintings on display will be for sale.

The society’s Lynn Robinson said the show is “an opportunity to support your community and shop local.”

Among artists participating are Peter Klemm, Audrey Bakewell, Linda Morris, Caroline Baassch, Angelo Morrissey, Li Boesen, Lori Chalmers, Wendy Gust, Violet Smythe, Jacqui Tremblay, Alyson Thorpe, Catherine Brown, Sandra Tomchuk, Judi Cumming, Veronica Newell, Sandra Wagstaff, Thelma Newbury, Catherine Sheppard, Sandy Gagnon, Diane Young and Jess Rice.

Opening hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with only a strictly limited number of people allowed in the gallery at any one time.

The show and sale is co-sponsored by the society and the White Rock BIA.


Line Dancing, by Sylvie Pelletier, is typical of her semi-abstract work, showcased in the upcoming South Surrey White Rock Art Society show at the White Rock Uptown Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, through December. Contributed photo

Sunset on the Banks, by Peter Klemm, is typical of his land and seascape work, showcased in the upcoming South Surrey White Rock Art Society show at the White Rock Uptown Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, through December. Contributed photo

Upon Reflection, by Catherine Sheppard, is typical of her still-life work showcased in the upcoming South Surrey White Rock Art Society show at the White Rock Uptown Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, through December. Contributed photo

Most Read