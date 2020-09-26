White Rock’s Playhouse joined venues and landmarks across Canada Sept. 22 in lighting up exteriors red in a gesture of support for live-event workers who’ve lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Playhouse, Bell Centre lit up red in support of entertainment workers

Facilities across Canada participated in national Light Up Live movement on Sept. 22

White Rock’s Playhouse and Surrey’s Bell Centre for the Performing Arts joined venues and landmarks across Canada Sept. 22 in lighting up exteriors red in a gesture of support for live-event workers who’ve lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light Up Live, a ‘day of visibility’ created by the support organization Live Event Community, was marked by a red glow of lighting outside each venue at one hour after sunset across the country.

The aim was to raise awareness for an industry that is still dark during the ongoing health crisis, and is almost certain to be one of the last to recover when it’s over.

Among hundreds of buildings and landmarks participating in Light Up Live were Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Science World, the Arts Club Theatre at Granville Island, the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, New Westminster’s Anvil Centre Theatre, the Abbotsford Arts Centre and the Clarke Theatre in Mission.

Other major venues across Canada included Victoria’s Royal Theatre, the Calgary Tower, the SaskTel Centre, Massey Hall, Niagara Falls, the CN Tower and the Stratford Festival Theatre, the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I., and the Grand Theatre de Quebec.

In a news release, Live Event Community co-founder Morgan Myler said the organization is part of a national “grassroots movement” on behalf of the workers that has “seemed to catch fire.”

“Our goal is to ensure the government acknowledges that our industry has been uniquely impacted by the effects of COVID-19, and that it will continue to offer financial support for live event workers and companies throughout the supply chain until large gatherings are once again deemed safe and the industry comes back to life.”

Throughout the event, images and video were shared across social media platforms with the hashtags #LightUpLive and #EclaironsLesScenes.

For more on the event as it unfolded across the country, visit lightuplive.ca

CoronavirusEntertainmentSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

White Rock Playhouse, Bell Centre lit up red in support of entertainment workers

Facilities across Canada participated in national Light Up Live movement on Sept. 22

UPDATED: Surrey RCMP make multiple arrests after reports of fight in Newton

Huge police response to reports of fight, possibly a gun, in the area of 82nd Avenue east of Scott Road

Surrey RCMP seek dash-cam footage after man injured in ‘targeted’ shooting

Police say they are holding a home in the 5900-block of 180th Street

Surrey youth protest throne speech as part of Global Day of Action

Group marched to Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s constituency office

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read