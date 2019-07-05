White Rock Players Club up for 24 CTC awards

File photo The Players Club’s farce A Comedy Of Tenors, which ran in February, is nominated for best production, and in nine other categories – including Julianne Christie for best director – for this year’s Community Theatre Coalition awards.

White Rock Players Club has received 24 nominations for Community Theatre Coalition awards for the 2018-2019 season.

But word of winners will have to wait until Sept. 14, when the annual CTC gala – honouring significant achievement in Lower Mainland community theatre productions – will return to White Rock’s Playhouse.

Heading the list of nominated productions – with 10 potential awards – is A Comedy of Tenors, followed by Present Laughter (seven nominations), Robin Hood and the Skytrain of Doom (four nominations) and Harvey (three nominations).

Present Laughter and A Comedy of Tenors are both up for the best production award in the comedy/drama category, while Julianne Christie is nominated for best director (comedy/drama) for the latter show.

Actor-director-musician Dann Wilhelm is nominated for awards in three categories: best performance by a leading actor (for Present Laughter); best performance by a supporting actor (A Comedy of Tenors); and best musical director (Robin Hood and the Skytrain of Doom).

Club member Andrea Olund is also up for best set design (for Present Laughter), plus separate nominations for best set decoration for both Present Laughter and A Comedy of Tenors.

In the leading-actor category, Wilhelm is in competition with fellow Players Club members Eric Fortin (for Harvey) and Jacques Lalonde (for A Comedy of Tenors); while Olund is up against the club’s Tim Driscoll (nominated for set design for Harvey) and Robin Maggs (nominated in the same category for A Comedy of Tenors).

Jessie Morton received two nominations, both for best programme graphic design (A Comedy of Tenors and Present Laughter).

Best performance by a leading actress nominations went to Lori Tych (Present Laughter) and Launie Bowie (A Comedy of Tenors), while June Ainsworth is nominated for best performance by a supporting actress for Harvey.

Robin Hood gained nominations for panto dame Bryce Paul Mills (best leading actor in a musical) and Reg Pillay and Ray Van Ieperen (both up for best supporting actor in a musical).

Other club members nominated for behind-the-scenes work are Richard Smith (best lighting design, for Present Laughter), Laura McKenzie and Chelsea Brown (best costume design, for A Comedy of Tenors) and Max Hirtz (best poster graphic design, for A Comedy of Tenors).