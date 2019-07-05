File photo The Players Club’s farce A Comedy Of Tenors, which ran in February, is nominated for best production, and in nine other categories – including Julianne Christie for best director – for this year’s Community Theatre Coalition awards.

White Rock Players Club up for 24 CTC awards

A Comedy of Tenors heads nominations for season

White Rock Players Club has received 24 nominations for Community Theatre Coalition awards for the 2018-2019 season.

But word of winners will have to wait until Sept. 14, when the annual CTC gala – honouring significant achievement in Lower Mainland community theatre productions – will return to White Rock’s Playhouse.

Heading the list of nominated productions – with 10 potential awards – is A Comedy of Tenors, followed by Present Laughter (seven nominations), Robin Hood and the Skytrain of Doom (four nominations) and Harvey (three nominations).

Present Laughter and A Comedy of Tenors are both up for the best production award in the comedy/drama category, while Julianne Christie is nominated for best director (comedy/drama) for the latter show.

Actor-director-musician Dann Wilhelm is nominated for awards in three categories: best performance by a leading actor (for Present Laughter); best performance by a supporting actor (A Comedy of Tenors); and best musical director (Robin Hood and the Skytrain of Doom).

Club member Andrea Olund is also up for best set design (for Present Laughter), plus separate nominations for best set decoration for both Present Laughter and A Comedy of Tenors.

In the leading-actor category, Wilhelm is in competition with fellow Players Club members Eric Fortin (for Harvey) and Jacques Lalonde (for A Comedy of Tenors); while Olund is up against the club’s Tim Driscoll (nominated for set design for Harvey) and Robin Maggs (nominated in the same category for A Comedy of Tenors).

Jessie Morton received two nominations, both for best programme graphic design (A Comedy of Tenors and Present Laughter).

Best performance by a leading actress nominations went to Lori Tych (Present Laughter) and Launie Bowie (A Comedy of Tenors), while June Ainsworth is nominated for best performance by a supporting actress for Harvey.

Robin Hood gained nominations for panto dame Bryce Paul Mills (best leading actor in a musical) and Reg Pillay and Ray Van Ieperen (both up for best supporting actor in a musical).

Other club members nominated for behind-the-scenes work are Richard Smith (best lighting design, for Present Laughter), Laura McKenzie and Chelsea Brown (best costume design, for A Comedy of Tenors) and Max Hirtz (best poster graphic design, for A Comedy of Tenors).

Previous story
Ashes of late actress Margot Kidder return to Yellowknife, where she was born
Next story
Here are the four movies shown ‘Under the Stars’ at Surrey’s Holland Park in August

Just Posted

Surrey man loses appeal after stabbing person who called him a ‘goof’

Jason Curtiss Billing claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a Richmond man six times

Here are the four movies shown ‘Under the Stars’ at Surrey’s Holland Park in August

The BIA-planned ‘MUTS’ series has been drawing crowds since 2005

North Delta teen put ‘mental health before hockey,’ now plans return to game

WHL forward Ilijah Colina says depression ‘felt paralyzing’ before he left Prince George team

Candles may be ‘contributing factor’ to Surrey house fire: RCMP

Fire department says ‘somewhere between 7 and 10 people’ were in the house at the time

Surrey’s free ‘Pop Up Junk Drop’ event returns Sunday

City-hosted collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Most Read