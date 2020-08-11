White Rock Players Club productions up for CTC Awards

White Rock Players Club Aladdin and the Magic Lamp actors Reginald Pillay (as the Emperor) and Sara Morales (as Princess Jasmine) are both nominated in this season’s Community Theatre Coalition awards. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Players Club productions, performers and behind-the-scenes workers have received numerous nominations in this year’s Community Theatre Coalition awards, announced Aug. 4.

The small-cast, multiple-character chiller spoof Dracula, The Bloody Truth received a total of eight CTC nominations, including best production (comedy/drama); Alan Ayckbourn’s novelty farce How The Other Half Loves was recognized with six, also including best production (comedy/drama), while five nominations went to cast members of the Christmas musical pantomime Aladdin and the Magic Lamp.

Surrey-based FVGSS a Musical Theatre Society’s Cinderella, The Panto received a total of 13 nominations in the current CTC award crop, including best musical production.

CTC awards are usually presented at a gala early in September, although under COVID-19 restrictions such an event may not be possible this year. No date for presentations has been confirmed by the coalition as yet.

Dracula, The Bloody Truth received individual nominations for Cathe Busswood (best director, comedy/drama); Lori Tych (best lead actress); Cale Walde, Ben Odberg and Eric Fortin (all nominated for best lead actor); Miles Lavkulich (best lighting design); Gordon Gilmour (best sound design) and Jessie Morton (best graphic design/program).

How The Other Half Loves received individual nominations for Susanne de Pencier (best director, comedy/drama); Janine Guy (best lead actress); Laura McKenzie (best costume design); Robin Maggs and de Pencier (best set design) and Laurel Winkler and de Pencier (best set decoration).

Aladdin and the Magic Lamp gained individual nominations for Sara Morales (best lead role in a musical); Christopher Hall and Reginald Pillay (both for best supporting actor in a musical); and Janelle Carss and Paige Thomsen (both for best supporting actor in a musical).

In addition to his White Rock nomination, Pillay was also nominated for best graphic design/poster for Langley Players’ Drop Dead, which is also in the running for best production (comedy/drama); while James Walker, who got his start in theatre on the White Rock stage, received a nomination for best actor in a leading role in a musical for Alice in Wonderland, which scored a total of 15 nominations for Vancouver’s Metro Theatre.

Individual nominations for FVGSS’ Cinderella, The Panto went to Mike Balser (best director, musical); Bryce Paul Mills (best lead actor in a musical); Rosie Forst and Melanie Mercer (both up for best lead actress in a musical); Adrian Duncan (best supporting actor in a musical); Erin Mulcahy (best supporting actress in a musical); the ‘FVGSS Dream Team’ (best costume design); Daniel Pauhl (best set design); Timothy Tucker (up for both best sound design and best musical direction); Kailley Roesler (best choreography) and Paddy Tennant (best graphic design/program)



