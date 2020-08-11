White Rock Players Club Aladdin and the Magic Lamp actors Reginald Pillay (as the Emperor) and Sara Morales (as Princess Jasmine) are both nominated in this season’s Community Theatre Coalition awards. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Players Club productions up for CTC Awards

Three productions receive a total of 19 nominations

White Rock Players Club productions, performers and behind-the-scenes workers have received numerous nominations in this year’s Community Theatre Coalition awards, announced Aug. 4.

The small-cast, multiple-character chiller spoof Dracula, The Bloody Truth received a total of eight CTC nominations, including best production (comedy/drama); Alan Ayckbourn’s novelty farce How The Other Half Loves was recognized with six, also including best production (comedy/drama), while five nominations went to cast members of the Christmas musical pantomime Aladdin and the Magic Lamp.

Surrey-based FVGSS a Musical Theatre Society’s Cinderella, The Panto received a total of 13 nominations in the current CTC award crop, including best musical production.

CTC awards are usually presented at a gala early in September, although under COVID-19 restrictions such an event may not be possible this year. No date for presentations has been confirmed by the coalition as yet.

Dracula, The Bloody Truth received individual nominations for Cathe Busswood (best director, comedy/drama); Lori Tych (best lead actress); Cale Walde, Ben Odberg and Eric Fortin (all nominated for best lead actor); Miles Lavkulich (best lighting design); Gordon Gilmour (best sound design) and Jessie Morton (best graphic design/program).

READ ALSO: White Rock Players Club’s Dracula a pre-Halloween hoot

How The Other Half Loves received individual nominations for Susanne de Pencier (best director, comedy/drama); Janine Guy (best lead actress); Laura McKenzie (best costume design); Robin Maggs and de Pencier (best set design) and Laurel Winkler and de Pencier (best set decoration).

Aladdin and the Magic Lamp gained individual nominations for Sara Morales (best lead role in a musical); Christopher Hall and Reginald Pillay (both for best supporting actor in a musical); and Janelle Carss and Paige Thomsen (both for best supporting actor in a musical).

READ ALSO: Appealing cast is strong suit of White Rock’s Aladdin

In addition to his White Rock nomination, Pillay was also nominated for best graphic design/poster for Langley Players’ Drop Dead, which is also in the running for best production (comedy/drama); while James Walker, who got his start in theatre on the White Rock stage, received a nomination for best actor in a leading role in a musical for Alice in Wonderland, which scored a total of 15 nominations for Vancouver’s Metro Theatre.

Individual nominations for FVGSS’ Cinderella, The Panto went to Mike Balser (best director, musical); Bryce Paul Mills (best lead actor in a musical); Rosie Forst and Melanie Mercer (both up for best lead actress in a musical); Adrian Duncan (best supporting actor in a musical); Erin Mulcahy (best supporting actress in a musical); the ‘FVGSS Dream Team’ (best costume design); Daniel Pauhl (best set design); Timothy Tucker (up for both best sound design and best musical direction); Kailley Roesler (best choreography) and Paddy Tennant (best graphic design/program)


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Just Posted

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Surrey councillors wary of ‘streamlining’ environmental development permits process

Mayor Doug McCallum notes B.C. government only agency that can issue environment permit

White Rock Players Club productions up for CTC Awards

Three productions receive a total of 19 nominations

City buys century-old East Delta church

St. Stephen’s Church to be renovated and restored, used as community services and programming space

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help Surrey boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Lost dog reunited with family 3 months after going missing on remote B.C. trail

‘The poor thing was skin and bones,’ says one of its Vancouver Island rescuers

B.C. marine ecologist wants Canada to sink its teeth into shark protection

Gulf Islands scientist says top predator under shocking threat from human behaviour

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Alberta physician killed after attack at Red Deer walk-in clinic

One man has been arrested, police confirm

Most Read