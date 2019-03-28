Katie Yu/SYFY photo White Rock’s Viva Lee with Benedict Wong, who plays her father in the TV series Deadly Class.

White Rock junior actress’ series airs

Viva Lee has a continuing role in Deadly Class

She’s just nine years old, but already an award-winning TV-series veteran.

Young White Rock actress Viva Lee can be caught on home screens in a continuing role in Deadly Class – a dark, comic-book style series now airing on the SYSF network (and also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and iTunes).

Lee, a student of White Rock’s The Drama Class, won a prestigious Joey Award, for young actors, in November as ‘most promising performer.’

“I act because I want to represent diversity in Hollywood,” the precociously mature performer has been quoted as saying. “It’s important to me.”

She was still only eight when she was cast in Deadly Class, filmed last year in Vancouver for executive producers the Russo Brothers, who oversaw such Disney Marvel-franchise features as Infinity Wars, Captain America Civil War, Captain America Winter Soldier and Avengers End Game.

Based on a graphic novel set in the late 1980s, the series follows a homeless teen played by Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), recruited into an elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations.

Lee arrives in the second half of the first season as a plot twist – her character’s father, Master Lin (played by Benedict Wong of Dr. Strange and Marco Polo-fame) has hidden his family away from the lifestyle he represents as Dean of the King’s Dominion murder school.

Also featured in the Sony Pictures Television/Universal Cable series is current Hollywood “It Girl” Lana Condor.

Lee, represented by Los Angeles’ Luber Roklin (instrumental in launching the careers of Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Victoria Justice, Jennifer Lawrence and Kiernan Shipka), is far from resting on her laurels.

When not attending school, singing or playing solitaire to relax, Lee, who has been acting since she was two, is busy working on a number of other filmed projects.

“I love acting,” she told Peace Arch News last year.

“I think I’ll pretty much do it for the rest of my life.”

