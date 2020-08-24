White Rock dancer shines in PNE ‘Reverse Parade’

Reggie Quintana of White Rock is among the dancers who will entertain visitors at this year’s PNE. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s fair features a ‘reverse parade.’ (Photo courtesy PNE)

A summertime tradition – the PNE – has long been a place for local dancers to strut their stuff in front of big audiences.

This year’s change in format due to the global pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for dance talent.

And Reggie Quintana of White Rock is among the performers illuminating the Summer Celebration Reverse Parade at the 110th PNE Fair.

The PNE is the only drive-thru fair happening in 2020, with visitors working their through a set course at Hastings Park from the safety of their own vehicles.

Developed as an entirely drive thru experience to meet COVID safety protocols, the event includes the Reverse Parade, a President’s Choice Superdogs show, drive-thru agricultural displays featuring favourite barnyard animals, an opportunity to purchase Prize Home tickets, as well as a wide array of iconic Fair food favourites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://pne.ca/fair2020/

The cost is $25 per carload (prepaid). Admission includes one souvenir PNE face mask, and two free admissions to opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair. The PNE is open Tuesday to Sunday, Aug. 25-30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors must reserve their date and time to take in the drive-thru PNE and they can download the fair menu in advance on the website.

