White Rock City Orchestra maestra Paula DeWit (centre) solos on trumpet in a recent video by the orchestra, backed by percussionist Dominique Bernath and bassist and WRCO president Peter Koyander. (Video screen shot)

White Rock City Orchestra maestra Paula DeWit (centre) solos on trumpet in a recent video by the orchestra, backed by percussionist Dominique Bernath and bassist and WRCO president Peter Koyander. (Video screen shot)

White Rock City Orchestra plays Saturday

Free concert June 4 at Memorial Park Plaza on Marine Drive

White Rock City Orchestra will play an outdoor lunchtime concert at Memorial Plaza this Saturday (June 4).

The free concert, under the baton of music director Paula DeWit, starts at 12.30 p.m. at the plaza, beside White Rock Museum and Archives (the old station building) on Marine Drive.

The debut of an almost entirely new line-up for the orchestra, the concert is being presented with support from the City of White Rock and also the White Rock Museum and Archive, and WRCO president Pete Koyander said the hope is that it will be a first in an series of annual free concerts in the location.

For more information about the concert and the WRCO, visit the orchestra’s website at wrco.ca

Live musicWhite Rock

Previous story
Queen show coming to Surrey with ‘spectacle’ and ‘energy’ of band’s landmark 1986 London concert
Next story
Sex Pistols aim to give queen’s jubilee a touch of punk

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photo)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum ‘absents’ himself from Surrey Police Board meetings

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks during the Mayor’s State of the City Address 2022 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on June 1, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor says you need to have a ‘thick skin’ to be in politics

Outside Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council awards nearly $18M in road contracts related to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

A Portland Loo, described as “A Unique Solution to a Universal Problem.” (Image: surrey.ca/emadden@theloo.biz)
Surrey council awards $432K contract for two public loos for homeless people