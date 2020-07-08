White Rock calls for street-banner artists

The City of White Rock is inviting submissions from artists interested in designing its next line of street banners. (whiterockcity.ca photo)

The City of White Rock is looking for artists from the Peninsula and Semiahmoo First Nation to submit designs for the 2020/2021 street banners program.

Themed ‘My City by the Sea,’ the exhibit “aims to enrich the quality of life for White Rock residents and visitors and to fuel audience interest in the arts,” according to a call for submissions on the city’s website.

“The banner program encourages community participation while respecting diversity, community identity and cultural experiences,” the call adds.

Interested artists have until 4 p.m. July 24 to submit a letter of interest and qualifications at whiterockcity.ca/streetbanners

The applications will be reviewed by a jury of local residents and a selection panel of the public art advisory committee, and the selected artist or artists will receive $1,100 per accepted design, the call for qualifications states.

The street banners are to be on display beginning this fall.

For more information, contact manager of cultural development Elizabeth Keurvorst at 604-541-7580 or at ekeurvorst@whiterockcity.ca



