The City of White Rock is inviting submissions from artists interested in designing its next line of street banners. (whiterockcity.ca photo)

White Rock calls for street-banner artists

Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. July 24

The City of White Rock is looking for artists from the Peninsula and Semiahmoo First Nation to submit designs for the 2020/2021 street banners program.

READ MORE: Banner day in White Rock

Themed ‘My City by the Sea,’ the exhibit “aims to enrich the quality of life for White Rock residents and visitors and to fuel audience interest in the arts,” according to a call for submissions on the city’s website.

“The banner program encourages community participation while respecting diversity, community identity and cultural experiences,” the call adds.

Interested artists have until 4 p.m. July 24 to submit a letter of interest and qualifications at whiterockcity.ca/streetbanners

The applications will be reviewed by a jury of local residents and a selection panel of the public art advisory committee, and the selected artist or artists will receive $1,100 per accepted design, the call for qualifications states.

The street banners are to be on display beginning this fall.

For more information, contact manager of cultural development Elizabeth Keurvorst at 604-541-7580 or at ekeurvorst@whiterockcity.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Surrey-area associations gear up for hockey restart

But it’s not yet clear when city-operated rinks and rec centres will reopen

Surrey Mounties seize shotgun, ammo, after officers shot at with BB gun in Newton

Police say they were on foot patrol in the 6400-block of King George Boulevard when someone fired at them with a BB gun

White Rock calls for street-banner artists

Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. July 24

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Most Read