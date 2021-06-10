White Rock-based comedy broadcast showcases Hilarapy members

Contributed photo Comedian, writer and producer Lizzie Allan, co-founder of White Rock-based comedy-therapy company Hilarapy, presents another virtual stage show showcasing program members on June 19.

The next Hilarapy Virtual Stage Show (online on Saturday, June 19) is billed as “an afternoon of laughter” featuring Hilarapy members in outrageous stand-up sets aimed at lightening hearts through comedy.

The show is free to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Co-founded by White Rock-based comedian, writer and producer Lizzie Allan, Hilarapy is a program designed to help those dealing with serious issues – ranging from depression, grief and trauma to substance abuse – tackle hard-to-talk-about subjects with “levity and light”.

Hilarapy shows are guaranteed to provide edgy, no-holds-barred, issue-based comedy – but the aim is always to help people connect through the common language of laughter.​

For more information on the show and other upcoming Hilarapy events and programs, visit hilarapy.com



