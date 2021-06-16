Popular event/party band March Hare will appear in an online streamed performance Friday (June 18) featuring their salute to music of the `60s and `70s as part of BEC Entertainment’s Grand Summer Virtual Concert series. (Contributed photo)

White Rock-based BEC Entertainment continues Friday-night virtual concerts

March Hare and California Surf Incorporated featured

White Rock-based BEC Entertainment has two new Friday night streaming music shows coming up for home viewers as part of its Grand Summer Virtual Concert series.

This Friday (June 18), at 8 p.m., featured artists will be Dan Hare’s popular local event band March Hare playing its tribute to the favourite hits from the `60s and `70s.

And on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m., it’s the turn of California Surf Incorporated, featuring longtime former Beach Boys members Bobby Figueroa and Ed Carter.

In addition to playing most of the Beach Boys’ hits, Figueroa and Carter will also intersperse personal memories of life with the legendary super-group with the music.

To buy tickets, visit onviva.live

A donation of $1 will be made to Music Heals for every $10 pay-per-view ticket purchased. To find out more about the charity’s support for access to music therapy programs in local communities, visit musicheals.ca

Most Read