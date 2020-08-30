The Colony Farm performs a tribute song to Dr. Bonnie Henry in a music video. (YouTube image)

White Rock band releases tribute tune for Dr. Bonnie Henry

The Colony Farm Band releases playful twist on The Beatles song Doctor Robert

A White Rock-based band released a new tune that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry might tap her foot to.

The tribute, which includes a full-length music video by the newly formed The Colony Farm Band, is a playful twist on The Beatles song Doctor Robert.

My friends and I are stuck at home, Dr. Bonnie,” the song begins. “It’s been so long, I’m so alone, Dr. Bonnie. Well she always has a plan, she helps you understand, she does everything she can, Dr. Bonnie.”

Colony Farm – comprised of Brei Rakoczy (vocals/percussion), Wes Sheppard (vocals/guitar), Kylan Prince (bass/vocals), Shaun Arthurs (guitar/vocals), and Jacob Pippus (drums) – released the song last month along with their debut album.

“The Dr. Bonnie Song is a Twisted Tune style cover of The Beatles – Dr. Robert,” Rakoczy emailed Peace Arch News. “Done as a tribute to Dr. Bonnie for all she has done for B.C. during COVID-19. Shaun introduced the idea and we quickly started recording and planning the video. We hope that our music is something everyone can enjoy!”

Rakoczy said the band had an interesting start due to COVID-19.

“Early in the year we had to cancel all rehearsals and shows which ruined our debut CD release plans. But now that we’ve been able to get back into the studio together, we are taking the opportunity to work on the next album,” Rakoczy wrote. “Hopefully COVID-19 will pass and Rock and Roll shows will be safe once again.”

The Colony Farm Band can be found on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock Elks’ Musical Sundays continue at Bakerview Park

Just Posted

White Rock band releases tribute tune for Dr. Bonnie Henry

The Colony Farm Band releases playful twist on The Beatles song Doctor Robert

South Surrey high school graduates become game show hosts for isolated seniors

Simrit Kocher and Ria Goel launch ‘Distantly Together’ to connect with seniors

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

No new curriculum on anti-racism, Black history planned for upcoming school year in Surrey

Superintendent says discussions, how to implement those teachings are ‘still very much alive’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Fraser Health recruiting ‘health influencers’ to help bend the COVID-19 curve

People aged 20 to 29 now represent 30 per cent of the new cases

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Most Read