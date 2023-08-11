White Rock author tells inside story of Terry Fox’s marathon

Runner Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope run in 1980. White Rock author Bill Vigars will sign copies of his memoir of the marathon, Terry & Me, at Black Bond Books Semiahmoo Centre store on Friday, Aug. 18 (Canadian Press photo)

Today, Terry Fox’s status as a national hero is unquestioned; the annual Terry Fox Run in September has become an international event, raising many millions of dollars for cancer research.

But in April of 1980, when the 21-year-old cancer survivor and amputee set out from St. John’s Newfoundland with the ambitious goal of running across Canada to raise money for the same cause, he was virtually unknown.

After two months on the road on his Marathon of Hope, struggling through Atlantic Canada and Quebec, he was frustrated that Canadians had been slow to recognize and support his efforts.

All that was to change when the Canadian Cancer Society began a campaign to ensure that Fox’s name was on the lips of every Canadian – and that cancer research would benefit from his extraordinary efforts.

White Rock resident Bill Vigars was the man who led that campaign and he was beside Fox every step of the way until the young runner – by then feted by politicians, media and public alike – was forced to end his marathon in Thunder Bay, Ont., due to a return of his cancer, which had moved to his lungs.

Vigars, uniquely qualified to tell the story of the Marathon of Hope, and share his insights into the modest but impassioned young man who made a lasting difference before his passing in June 1981, has written a memoir, Terry & Me (Sutherland House, 2023), with Ian Harvey.

He will be at Black Bond Books’ Semiahmoo Centre store on Friday (Aug. 18) from noon to 3 p.m. to sign copies of the book.

A professional publicist in the Toronto area for over 30 years, Vigars retired several years ago to White Rock, with his wife Sherry.

He remains in demand for speaking engagements at schools and special events, particularly to share his memories of Terry Fox and the hectic few months that changed the face of cancer research – and perceptions of disability – both nationally and internationally.

His book, subtitled The Inside Story of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, does not disappoint.

Rich in anecdote and detail about Fox – showing both the young man’s very ordinary humanity, during the highs and lows of the marathon, and his extraordinary determination to meet every challenge thrown at him – Terry & Me becomes a touching tribute to a friend, more than 40 years after his passing.

“I’m fulfilling my promise to Terry to keep his legacy alive,” writes Vigars, while noting that reliving the campaign while writing the book was emotionally draining.

“I tell people that Terry never wanted to be a hero; he only wanted to show that he was no different than anyone else and that dreams can come true if you try…

“When I speak about him, I try to bring Terry alive with my words and make him real to people. He changed my life and I live with him every day. He continues to inspire countless people around the world today.”

