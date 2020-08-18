White Rock artists walk returns to promenade

Photographer/artist Ric Wallace is among those who have offered displays of their works at the artists walk along the promenade. The walk has now been reopened with physical distancing measures in place. (photo courtesy Ric Wallace – WhiteRockBeach.ca)

The ‘artists walk’ at White Rock promenade has returned, allowing visitors and residents to support local artists by browsing and purchasing fine art works while enjoying the waterfront.

A long-time feature of the promenade, the walk, just west of the White Rock Museum and Archives, had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now received the green light from the city to resume activities.

“The vendors are set up for social and physical distancing, and are more toward the promenade fence to allow people more room to walk on the promenade,” city digital media and communications assistant Kaelin Nelson told Peace Arch News, adding that vendors had begun returning to the space on Friday (Aug. 14).

She said that only artists who have previously received permits to display and sell their work have been invited to return – at present – and the city will not be accepting applications for new vendors until further notice.

According to the city’s website, artists with current permits are Margaret Burns, Simon Cantin, Serge Dube, Michael Dyck, Christy Fox, Don Francis, Keith Franks, Robert Gunning, Marilyn Hurst, Leon Lee, Gary Nay, Wilma Maki, Marilyn Trenchard, Ric Wallace and Hugo Zhao.

All work displayed is the work of the permitted artist, the website notes.



