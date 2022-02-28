Artist Jim Adams pictured in 2017 in his home studio in White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Artist Jim Adams pictured in 2017 in his home studio in White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

White Rock artist set to discuss work as part of Kwantlen talk

Jim Adams will be part of KPU Third Age Learning series in March

Well-known White Rock artist Jim Adams will share some of his expertise next month as part of Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s ‘Third Age Learning’ program.

On Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m., Adams – described in a KPU news release as “an eloquent speaker and great storyteller” – will discuss his work ‘Eternal Witness’, which will include slides of some of his paintings. Adams will also provide “interesting tidbits of information” that will help participants see “the whole picture.”

Adams was born in Philadelphia in 1942 and has lived and worked in White Rock since 1969. He has a Master’s of Fine Arts degree and has previously been a lecturer at KPU, the release notes.

• READ ALSO: ‘Vancouver Special’ show a home for art by one Surrey Civic Treasure

His work combines “a deep background knowledge of history, mythology and the human situation. Eternal Witness, the release notes, draws primarily from sketches Adams has done over the past three decades. Adams’ Eternal Witness was also on display in Los Angeles – his first solo exhibition in the U.S. in more than 45 years.

Adams has also been an advocate for the visual arts on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for decades, and in 2008 was given the Surrey Civic Treasure award for his contributions to the arts community.

His work has been on display at the Surrey Art Gallery, The Reach Gallery in Abbotsford and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

To register for the event (cost is $15), visit www.amilia.com/store/en/kpu/shop/activities/3643094


