White Rock artist offers bold originals and ‘Fabulous Fakes’

White Rock artist Rod Kerr’s charmingly simplified graphic style and bold colours will be showcased at The Gallery Central Plaza through July. (Contributed photo)

White Rock artist Rod Kerr will be showing his original work – and some homages to master artists he calls his ‘Fabulous Fakes’ – during the month of July at The Gallery, Central Plaza.

“As July 1 is Canada Day, I’ll be hanging work starting July 2, and it will stay there for the rest of the month,” he said.

Kerr’s canvases employ vibrant colours and unusual, simplified, almost cartoon-like graphic forms to create images that run the gamut from scenes depicting his prairie childhood to bold, contemporary abstracts.

His charming take on master works – from everybody from Van Gogh, Matisse, Renoir and Picasso to Hopper and Jack Vettriano – evokes the famous originals, but uses Kerr’s own distinctive style and colours, seeming to offer a contemporary commentary as much as a tribute.

A resident of White Rock for the past five years, Kerr acknowledges that much of that time was spent caring for his wife of 52 years, Carol, who passed in late 2019.

“We spent a great deal of time at local hospitals,” he said, adding that, in memory of Carol, all proceeds from sales of art during the month will be going to the Canadian Cancer Society via the Peace Arch Hospice Society.

“I also anticipate having an auction with them directly in the fall of this year whereby I will also donate paintings with all proceeds going to them,” Kerr said.

For more examples of Kerr’s work, visit his website, rodkerr.com

The Gallery, whic h is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, is located at 15134 North Bluff Rd.

