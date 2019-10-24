What’s happening: week of Oct. 24

THIS WEEK

• North Delta Family Fright Fest: Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Halloween is arriving early in North Delta. Wear your costume for a night of free spooky fun. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, Halloween crafts and games, bouncy castle, cotton candy, entertainment and a marshmallow roast. Food will also be available for purchase.

• Personal Emergency Preparedness Workshop: Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St.; This free personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risks, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Register at deltareg.ca (barcode: 437193) or by calling 604-952-3000.

• Youth in Leadership Conference: Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary, 11584 Lyon Rd.; Join the Delta Police Department and Delta School District to hear from amazing leaders who work hard, break down barriers and change the world. In addition to listening to an Olympic athlete and professional football player-turned DPD officer, you get the opportunity to work hands-on with local first responders. If that’s not enough, you also get free lunch, door prizes and the day will count as eight volunteer credits for school. Open only to Delta School District students in Grades 8-12. Space is limited. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.ca/e/delta-youth-leadership-day-tickets-74124900573?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

• Books and Games at the Library: Oct. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Game on in the library. Play board games while library staff creates a personalized book list based on your favourite titles or subjects. Everyone welcome.

• Open Mic Night: Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show, the last one before the summer break. Entertain and be entertained with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Transition Years & Healthy Living Resource & Information Fair: Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave.; This resource and information fair will provide seniors, elders and their families with information about local resources and how to access them. The event will feature over 25 resource and information booths, free admission, door prizes and a light lunch will be provided. To register, contact the Ladner United Church office by phone (604-946-6254) or email (office@ladnerunited.org). Parking is available at Delta Secondary School and a City of Delta shuttle will take attendees to and from the event. Hosted by Ladner United Church and Deltassist Family & Community Services.

• Pumpkin Party: Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; TBA North Delta location; Fall is here and it time again for the A-Teams annual Pumpkin Party. Come and join us at this family friendly event with all proceeds going to support programs and services at Deltassist.

• Oktoberfest at the Kennedy: Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre has several themed social events per season, and this month celebrate Oktoberfest. Enjoy a German feast by Cafe Eighty-Ate and entertainment from the popular Vinyl Duo, who is sure to get the dance floor hopping. Come with a group of friends or meet some new ones over some dinner, dancing and entertainment. Limit seating capacity. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the customer service information desk at 604-594-2717.

• Indian Street Food Cooking Workshop: Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.; Delta Secondary, 4615 51st St., Ladner; Hop on board for a fun-filled culinary adventure of the Indian subcontinent, including dosas, chaat, dokla, pakoras and more. Please call 604-940-5550 to pre-register or head to cimsweb.deltasd.bc.ca/publicconnect/deevents.aspx.

• Halloween Stuffie Sleepover: Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Why not let your stuffie enjoy Halloween too, with storytime and their own sleepover at the library. Join us, in costume, along with your stuffie, (also dressed up in costume) to enjoy Halloween storytime together. Then come back to the library the following day to pick up your stuffie after they spend a night at the library, and see how much fun they got up to.

• Navigating Housing Options for Seniors: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Seniors Housing Navigator will guide you through the Housing Grid to explain what types of housing are available for seniors and how to access them. It will be a free, informative session and you will gain some tips and ideas to prepare for your future housing needs.

• South Delta Family Fright Fest: Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Ladner Community Centre, 4734 51st St.; Tour through our haunted house, open from Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30. There will be games and activities for all ages, both indoors and outdoors. Wear your costume and visit our trick-or-treat doors for surprises. This is a free event.

COMING UP

• Free Bike Registration: Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Hosted by the Delta Police Department. Registering your bike is quick, simple and free; all you need is your bike so that we can add a tamper proof decal, and an email address. Once registered, your bike will be in the database so that if it is stolen and police recover it, your bike will be returned to you.

• Road Safety Community Fair: Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come learn about road safety and “Vision Zero” in Delta. Hosted by Safe Active Transportation Delta, the Delta Police Department, TransLink and HUB Cycling .

• Christmas for Kenya Fundraiser and Silent Auction: Nov. 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Church, 7696 112th St.; Join us for a fun-filled night bidding at the silent auction, enjoying a delicious dessert and listening to beautiful Christmas music. Craft items from Kenya and other items will also be for sale for your early Christmas shopping. All proceeds will benefit over 100 children cared for and educated at St. Elizabeth Children Centre.

• Coffee With a Cop: Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre will be hosting Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A constable from the Delta Police Department will be available in the lobby to answer your questions.; feel free to drop by, have a cup of coffee and discuss issues you face or just thank them for their service. For more information, please contact Kennedy’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717.

• Early Childhood Education Assistant Certificate Information Session: Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; This Delta School District program is designed to meet the needs of adults wanting to obtain an Early Childhood Educator Assistant Certificate while ensuring that they receive a more thorough grounding in early childhood education than just the required single course of training. Please pre-register by calling 604-940-5550 (course# ECE003-N2).

• Pre-Retirement Workshop: Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library, 4683 51st St.; Are you close to retirement or debating about it? Come to George Mackie Library’s free pre-retirement workshop on Canada Pension Plan and old age security benefits. A Service Canada representative will help you to build a better understanding of planning for retirement and explain how you can ensure that you are receiving all the benefits available to you. Even if you are already receiving pensions, this session will be beneficial. There are more than ten different CPP and OAS provisions and benefits of which you may not be aware.

• Student Mindfulness Seminar: Nov. 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Manor Education Centre, 4750 57th St.; The South Delta Secondary School and Delta Secondary School parent advisory committees are co-hosting a mindfulness education event for Delta teens who may be struggling with symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. The free-with-registration event is open to Delta teens and their parents/guardians, and features the leading expert in mindfulness practice for teens Dr. Dzung Vo, founding director for the BC Children’s Hospital Centre for Mindfulness. Vo co-developed a program for young people called Mindful Awareness and Resilience Skills for Adolescents. The program helps teens build self-initiated skills for coping with stress, pain and the mental wellness challenges of anxiety and depression. Vo will be talking about the foundations of mindfulness practice and offering a hands-on demonstration.

• Remembrance Day Ceremony: Nov. 11, 10:40 a.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84th Ave.; On Monday, November 11, 2019, please join us at The City of Delta’s official Remembrance Day Ceremony in North Delta. Ceremony gets underway at 10:40 a.m. with a reception to follow at the North Delta Recreation Centre. Hosted by Kennedy House Seniors Society. The city is also holding a ceremony at Memorial Park in Ladner (47th Avenue and Garry Street). Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. and runs from the Legion at 4896 Delta St. to the cenotaph at Memorial Park for the 10:45 a.m. ceremony. Hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61.

• An Evening with Ann Pelo — Education for Citizenship: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82th Ave.; Ann Pelo is a teacher-educator who consults early childhood educators on inquiry-based teaching and learning, pedagogical leadership, and the necessary place of ecological identity in children’s lives. She is the author of several books including The Language of Art and From Teaching to Thinking. Please pre-register online at childcareoptions.ca/events/education-for-citizenship-the-participation-rights-of-children.

• Get Up and Go! Free Try it Session: Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting a free Get up & Go! session to promote registered programs for January. Get Up & Go! provides an entry level exercise program for seniors with balance and mobility impairment who would otherwise be unable to attend a community based exercise class. Come see if this is the right exercise program for you at no cost. To register or for more information, please call 604-594-2717.

• Anticipating Special Occasions & Holidays While Grieving: Nov. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; The Delta Hospice Society is hosting a free presentation on navigating holidays and other special occasions while grieving a loved one. For more information and topre-registration, call 604-948-0660 or email debra@deltahospice.org.

• Osteofit Free Try-it Session: Nov. 21, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting free Osteofit try-it sessions to promote a course that will be offered in January. Osteofit is a certified exercise, education and falls prevention program for individuals with osteoporosis, low bone density or who are at risk of fractures and falls. Osteofit aims to provide safe and gentle exercises for individuals with minimal previous exercise experience. Find out if this is the program for you at no cost. To register, please contact 604-594-2717.

• ICBC Safe Driving for Seniors: Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Kennedy Seniors Society welcomes ICBC to present essential information to help keep seniors safe on the road. Also, learn about the government’s new Enhanced Road Assessment (ERA) program that evaluates one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. This is a free event. Please call the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717 for more information or to register.

• Books and Games at the Library: Nov. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Game on in the library. Play board games while library staff creates a personalized book list based on your favourite titles or subjects. Everyone welcome.

• Personal Emergency Preparedness Workshop: Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; This free personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risks, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Register at deltareg.ca (barcode: 437192) or by calling 604-952-3000.

• Osteofit Free Try-it Session: Nov. 30, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting a free Osteofit try-it session to promote a course that will be offered in January. Osteofit is a certified exercise, education and falls prevention program for individuals with osteoporosis, low bone density or who are at risk of fractures and falls. Osteofit aims to provide safe and gentle exercises for individuals with minimal previous exercise experience. Find out if this is the program for you at no cost. To register, please contact 604-594-2717.

• Get Up and Go! Free Try it Session: Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting a free Get up & Go! session to promote registered programs for January. Get Up & Go! provides an entry level exercise program for seniors with balance and mobility impairment who would otherwise be unable to attend a community based exercise class. Come see if this is the right exercise program for you at no cost. To register or for more information, please call 604-594-2717.

• Acrylic Art with Dawn: Dec. 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Come spend an afternoon with Dawn and let your creativity and inner artist shine. No experience is necessary in this fun and relaxing atmosphere. Dawn will take you through the steps to build your masterpiece from the blank canvas to a beautiful finished product you will be proud to display. Class costs $15 and all supplies are provided. All that is required is an open mind and a creative heart. To register, please contact 604-594-2717.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Monday: Mondays through Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Start the week creatively. If you’re between the ages of 8 and 12, drop in for Maker Monday and engineer something with KEVA Planks. Something new will be designed and made each week; you could be constructing cardboard structures on Sept. 23 or creating Robot Art on Sept. 30. Some of the other amazing things we’ll be doing are designing electronic inventions with Makey Makey and building with Magformers.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays through to Dec. 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Join a free adult suicide grief support group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• My Story My Way — Writing with No Fear: Wednesdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Have you wanted to write a memoir but didn’t know how to start? Check out My Story My Way — Writing with No Fear, a five-session workshop at the Mackie Library. Topics will include memoir writing and its importance, plus there will be opportunities to free write, discuss and review ideas, and talk with facilitators Valerie Adolph and Norman Eyford.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays through to Nov. 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive free group for bereaved adults to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and learn to navigate their grief process. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Restorative Yoga For People Living with Cancer: Thursdays, through to Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner; Join a free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Babytime: Thursdays until Dec. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger. Schedule: Oct. 24 — financial planning for families; Oct. 31 — green screen with babies in costume; Nov. 7 — car seat safety with BCAA; Nov. 14 — breastfeeding clinic; Nov. 21 — public health nurse; Nov. 28 — speech and language with Fraser Health; Dec. 5 — breastfeeding clinic.

• Restorative Yoga For People Living with Cancer: Thursdays through Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner; Join a free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytim. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-5 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime every third Saturday of the month until November.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be.

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month through to Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.



