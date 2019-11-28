What’s happening: week of Nov. 28

Mayor George Harvie and Delta Fire Chief Paul Scholfield help wrap the cedar tree outside the North Delta Recreation Centre with strands of Christmas lights in anticipation of the city’s North Delta Christmas tree lighting, happening this Sunday, Dec. 1. The event will feature a variety of activities including a public skate at North Delta Recreation Centre (3-4:30 p.m.), face painting, crafts, live entertainment, hot chocolate, food and family activities beginning at 4:30 p.m. and culminating in the official tree lighting by Mayor Harvie at 5:30 p.m. (James Smith photo)

THIS WEEK

• Personal Emergency Preparedness Workshop: Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; This free personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risks, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Register at deltareg.ca (barcode: 437192) or by calling 604-952-3000.

• Open Mic Night: Nov. 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show, the last one before the summer break. Entertain and be entertained with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Osteofit Free Try-it Session: Nov. 30, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting a free Osteofit try-it session to promote a course that will be offered in January. Osteofit is a certified exercise, education and falls prevention program for individuals with osteoporosis, low bone density or who are at risk of fractures and falls. Osteofit aims to provide safe and gentle exercises for individuals with minimal previous exercise experience. Find out if this is the program for you at no cost. To register, please contact 604-594-2717.

• Get Up and Go! Free Try it Session: Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy will be hosting a free Get up & Go! session to promote registered programs for January. Get Up & Go! provides an entry level exercise program for seniors with balance and mobility impairment who would otherwise be unable to attend a community based exercise class. Come see if this is the right exercise program for you at no cost. To register or for more information, please call 604-594-2717.

• Canskate Bring a Friend Day: Dec. 1, 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Join us for Bring a Friend Day of Canskate! All skaters aged 3-12 are welcome to join us. The rental shop will be open for complementary skates and helmets and our coaching team will be on-ice leading lessons and games. We hope to see your skater and their friends for this fun session.

• North Delta Christmas Tree Lighting: Dec. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 84th Avenue and 114th Street; On Sunday, Dec. 1, the City of Delta will be hosting its North Delta Christmas tree lighting at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza. The event will feature a variety of activities including a public skate at North Delta Recreation Centre (3-4:30 p.m.), face painting, crafts, live entertainment, hot chocolate, food and family activities beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event will culminate in the official tree lighting by Mayor George Harvie at 5:30 p.m.

• Celebrate-a-Life Tribute Card Event: Dec. 2-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; This event offers an opportunity to honour those who are important to you whether they have passed, or are in your minds and hearts during difficult times. Visit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

• Canskate Bring a Friend Day: Dec. 3, 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Join us for Bring a Friend Day of Canskate! All skaters aged 3-12 are welcome to join us. The rental shop will be open for complementary skates and helmets and our coaching team will be on-ice leading lessons and games. We hope to see your skater and their friends for this fun session.

• A Taste of Reach Charity Fundraiser: Dec. 3, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Tasty Indian Bistro, 8295 Scott Rd., North Delta; Last year’s tremendously successful Taste of Reach event raised almost $90,000 for Reach Child and Youth Development Society. Dilawri Group returns as presenting sponsor of this celebratory evening at Tasty Indian Bistro in North Delta, featuring gourmet Indian cuisine paired with beer and wine tastings from The Drinks List, Charton & Hobbs and LaStella. A South Asian family who has received Reach’s services will share their story to inform guests about help available for children with special needs. Grey Cup champion Marco Iannuzzi will emcee and Delta South MLA Ian Paton will assist with the live auction, with excellent lots including two tickets to the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Arizona Coyotes coupled with dinner and a stay at Century Plaza Hotel. Proceeds from this fundraising evening benefit the Reach Foundation and children with developmental disabilities. Tickets cost $125 and are available at tasteofreach2019.eventbrite.ca.

• Vaping, Substance Use and the Importance of Connection: Dec. 3, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary School, 11584 Lyon Rd.; Parents and youth, please join us for an informative evening of learning presented by Fraser Health and the Delta Police Department about vaping, substance use and the importance of connection. This evening presentation is facilitated by the Delta School District, in partnership with Fraser Health and the Delta Police Department. Door prizes and refreshments will be available for participants.

COMING UP

• Holiday Hazards — Cat-Proof Your Home: Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; This class is free. Class space is limited so register early. Minimum registration of five people per class. To register, call 604-940-7111. Hosted by DCAS.

• A Morning with Santa — North Delta: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Center; Take photos with Santa Claus, enjoy a delicious breakfast, make crafts and go for a skate. Be sure to bring your camera, imagination, a warm jacket, skates and a CSA-approved multi-impact helmet. Tickets are available for $10.50 at North Delta Recreation Centre and Sungod Recreation Centre. Children under the age of 1 get in for free.

• Acrylic Art with Dawn: Dec. 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Come spend an afternoon with Dawn and let your creativity and inner artist shine. No experience is necessary in this fun and relaxing atmosphere. Dawn will take you through the steps to build your masterpiece from the blank canvas to a beautiful finished product you will be proud to display. Class costs $15 and all supplies are provided. All that is required is an open mind and a creative heart. To register, please contact 604-594-2717.

• Family Dance Party: Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Put on your dancing shoes! Jump about and shake your sillies out at the library’s family dance party. This program is for children of all ages and their caregivers. Come learn songs, dance moves and take a picture with your family in front of our green screen.

• Holiday Fun with Cubetto: Dec. 8, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; It’s never too early to begin learning logic and coding. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that teaches the basics of computer programming through stories and activities. Come and create a reindeer costume for Cubetto, and then learn to program Cubetto the Red-Nosed Reinbot to go on a winter wonderland adventure. For children ages 5 to 8. Families are encouraged to participate together. Registration is required at fvrl.ca.

• Coffee With A Cop: Dec. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The centre will be hosting this free information event. A constable from the Delta Police Department will be available in the lobby to answer your questions. Feel free to drop by and have a cup of coffee and discuss any issues you face or thank them for their service. Please contact the customer service desk at 604-594-2717 for more information.

• Santa in the Library: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce children to the love of books and language with a festive Christmas Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Don’t forget to bring your camera as Storytime will be followed by a visit from Santa Claus.

• Holiday Greetings: Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; George Mackie Library; ‘Tis the season! Drop by the library to create a holiday card. We’ll provide the paper, markers, crayons and crafty supplies. Enjoy holiday music while you explore your creativity.

• Creative Writing Club: Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Calling all young writers! Sign up for Creative Writing Club at the library to explore your imagination and develop your creative writing skills. If you are between the ages of 8 and 12, join us for monthly creative writing activities, story games and writing challenges. Registration is required. Visit the events page at fvrl.ca to register.

• Christmas Concert: Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; North Delta Arts Centre, 11425 84th Ave.; Come enjoy a free holiday concert featuring the Delta Concert Band and a local choir. Entry by donation to the food bank. This is an all ages event.

• Sungod Skating Club Annual Christmas Recital and Party: Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sungod Arena; Mark your calendar for an evening of family fun and holiday cheer. First, enjoy a wonderful one-hour holiday spectacular show from 6-7 p.m. featuring our Sungod skaters, then stay for refreshments a dessert potluck, a family and friends skate from 7-8:30 p.m., and a very special appearance all the way from the North Pole! Skate rentals are free.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club Christmas Tree Chip: Jan. 4-5, 2020, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sungod Arena parking lot; This annual fundraiser raises money which is donated back into our community by way of scholarships, hampers, dry grads, community dinners, families in need, the food bank and others.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS

• Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Store: Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 4816 Delta St., Ladner; The Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas store is now open and will continue until Christmas time. Open Mondays 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 604-946-1455 for more information.

• Port Guichon Winter Market: Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Port Guichon Elementary School, 4381 46A St., Ladner; Come out and support many local businesses at the Winter Market. It’s a great opportunity to purchase your Christmas gifts, homemade cards, local honey, epicure, books, Norwex, Sweet Legs, crochet items & much more, plus a baked goods sale, concession, 50/50 raffle draw and crafts for kids.

• Gray Elementary Christmas Market: Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Gray Elementary School, 10855 80th Ave., North Delta; Featuring 40 tables, a school bake sale and door prizes, come and get your Christmas shopping done at a popular market featuring local artists and vendors. Email grayelementarypac@gmail.com for more info.

• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Bake Sale: Dec. 7, 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd., North Delta; Trinity Lutheran Church is having our annual big Christmas sale on Saturday, Dec. 7. We will have lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian Rosettes and Krumkake), gift baskets and a soup lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.

• Country Christmas Market: Dec. 8, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.; 17276 18 Ave., Surrey; Christmas music in the air, hot cocoa or apple cider around the crackling fire. Enjoy wandering through our new farm’s country town for those special holiday ornaments, wreaths, reindeer, jewelry and more; many handmade treasures to be found. Meet and greet the baby goats and rescue animals, and don’t forget to make a wish on the Christmas wishing tree.

• Paint ‘n’ Palette Paint Party: Dec. 8, 2:30 p.m.; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 289, 1835 56th St., Tsawwassen; Come and join us for a fun-filled afternoon and take home this beautiful Christmas painting. Cost is $40 cash, cheque, or e-transfer; all supplies included, no experience necessary. To register, email catheytylertrp@gmail.com ahead of time to ensure there is a place waiting for you.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Monday: Mondays through Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Start the week creatively. If you’re between the ages of 8 and 12, drop in for Maker Monday and engineer something with KEVA Planks. Something new will be designed and made each week; you could be constructing cardboard structures or creating Robot Art on Sept. 30. Some of the other amazing things we’ll be doing are designing electronic inventions with Makey Makey and building with Magformers.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays through to Dec. 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Join a free adult suicide grief support group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays until Dec. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger. Schedule: Nov. 28 — speech and language with Fraser Health; Dec. 5 — breastfeeding clinic.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytim. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-5 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime every third Saturday of the month until November.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be.

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month through to Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club, a service club that welcomes both ladies and men, is looking for new members. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Delta Golf Course (11550 Ladner Trunk Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are not mandatory; if you are interested in giving back to your community it is not a huge commitment. For more info call Sue or Al Joys at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.



