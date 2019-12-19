What’s happening: week of Dec. 19

THIS WEEK

• Celebrate-a-Life Tribute Card Event: Now through Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; This event offers an opportunity to honour those who are important to you whether they have passed, or are in your minds and hearts during difficult times. Visit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

• Christmas Turkey Luncheon: Dec. 19, 12:15 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Enjoy a traditional turkey lunch with all the trimmings. Delta’s own accomplished musician Michelle Carlisle will provide the entertainment, so don’t forget your dancing shoes. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and tickets cost $17 for members/$20 for guests. (If tickets are sold out, be sure put your name on the waiting list.) Event is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Sungod Skating Club Annual Christmas Recital and Party: Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sungod Arena; Mark your calendar for an evening of family fun and holiday cheer. First, enjoy a wonderful one-hour holiday spectacular show from 6-7 p.m. featuring our Sungod skaters, then stay for refreshments a dessert potluck, a family and friends skate from 7-8:30 p.m., and a very special appearance all the way from the North Pole! Skate rentals are free.

• Festive Open Mic Night: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this holiday variety show. Entertain and be entertained with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Winter Wonderland: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, various times; North Delta Recreation Centre and South Delta Recreation Centre; Join us for a skate as our arenas are transformed into a Winter Wonderland through our beautiful seasonal decorations. Times are as follows… Dec. 21-23: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Dec. 27-30: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Jan. 1: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 2-3: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Mushaira — Open Mic Poetry: Dec. 21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The public is invited to participate in Mushaira, an open mic session where poets gather to perform their works. This is a cherished tradition in Pakistan and North India that allow both the invited poets and members of the audience to perform.

COMING UP

• 40th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Centennial Beach — Boundary Bay Regional Park, 541 Centennial Pkwy.; Celebrate 40 years of absurdity at the Polar Bear Swim. Every year, the bravest, most ridiculous collection of people have kicked off the new year in the most refreshing way possible: with a dip in the winter waters at Centennial Beach. The top three swimmers will be awarded a trophy and a prize, along with prizes for the oldest swimmer, and the swimmer who had traveled from farthest away. Prefer to stay warm and dry? There will be plenty of family-friendly entertainment like live ice carving, a drum circle workshop, marshmallow roasting, a kids’ treasure hunt, face painting and a raffle prize draw. Top all that excitement off with a delicious serving of hot chocolate from Tsawwassen’s Lions Club and you have got yourself a festive start to 2020. On-site registration starts at noon.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club Christmas Tree Chip: Jan. 4-5, 2020, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sungod Arena parking lot; This annual fundraiser raises money which is donated back into our community by way of scholarships, hampers, dry grads, community dinners, families in need, the food bank and others.

• Tech Savvy Seniors — Microsoft Word Basics: Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Digital literacy is an important skill in today’s world. These sessions are intended to help older adults gain basic computer use knowledge with some common tools. Call the library to register for just one or multiple dates. Space is limited to 8 participants per session. Also available on Feb. 1 (Microsoft Excel basics), March 7 (Surfing the internet — Finding the information you need) and April 4 (Your digital library — what FVRL offers online).

• Roaring Into The ’20s Dinner & Dance: Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Roar into the New Year in ’20s style — 1920 or 2020! Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre is hosting this timeless bash with entertainment by Two of Kind, a great duo that will get you out of your seats and dancing. Tickets cost $20 for Kennedy members, $25 for guests.

• Educate Yourself — It May Not Be Dementia: Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Gain insight and knowledge surrounding common treatable disorders that, if left untreated, can mimic dementia symptoms. Learn the six D’s which commonly mimic dementia symptoms, warning signs, and tips for yourself and your family & friends. This free course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Intro to iPhones: Jan. 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Are you using your iPhone to its full potential? If your answer is no, come find out what your iPhone can do for you. In this two-week workshop, you’ll learn how to setup, customize and use a wealth of features available on this powerful device, such as a light that works like a flashlight or a camera that can record action. Your iPhone can help you store important information, message family and friends, find the closest restaurant that serves Greek food, wake you at a specific time every morning, turn off while you’re driving and much more. This workshop is great for learning what an iPhone can do for you. Cost is $20 for the two weeks. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Kennedy Seniors Monthly Tea: Jan. 28, 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join us for a friendly, fun get-together with laughter, games, cake and ice cream. Enjoy entertainment from two of Kennedy Seniors’ talented Jammers. Tickets cost $5, please purchase in advance. Event is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Valentine Lunch with Elvis: Feb. 15, 12:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre with your valentine or come and meet one. Entertainment for this event will be by Johnny Elvis, a 19-year-old tribute artist. Tickets cost $15 for members, $18 for guests, and go on sale on Mon, Jan. 6. To register, call 604-594-2717.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS

• Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Store: Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 4816 Delta St., Ladner; The Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas store is now open and will continue until Christmas time. Open Mondays 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 604-946-1455 for more information.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

STARTING SOON

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, Jan. 8-22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short two-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Intermediate Tap Dance: Wednesdays starting Jan. 8, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Learn steps such as the shuffle, ball change, flaps and cramp rolls, then put the steps together into a short routine. Tap shoes are not necessary — all you need is a sense of rhythm. Cost is $40 for eight sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Osteofit: Thursdays starting Jan. 9, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays starting from Jan. 11, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Osteofit is a certified exercise, education and falls prevention program for individuals with osteoporosis, low bone density or who are at risk of fractures and falls. These safe and gentle exercises are for individuals with minimal previous exercise experience. There are three classes available per week. For best results it is encouraged to participate in two of the sessions per week. Cost is $60 per set of classes and each set goes for 12 weeks. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Get Up & Go!: Thursdays starting Jan. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Saturdays starting Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Get Up & Go! provides an entry level exercise program for seniors with balance and mobility impairment who would otherwise be unable to attend a community based exercise class. two times are available. Cost is $60 period for 12 Thursday or Saturday sessions. (Participants are encouraged to join both Thursday and Saturday sessions for maximum benefit.) Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Digital Photography Basic: Thursdays starting Jan. 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Explore how to best use existing light and learn about exposure, depth of field, histograms and composition. Included is the basic relationship between available light, shutter speed and ISO (film sensitivity). Refine the control of your DSLR camera using manual, aperture-preferred or shutter-preferred settings. Please bring your camera to the first session. Cost is $55 for nine sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Beginner Computer for Seniors: Mondays starting Jan. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Learn the basics of using a computer and the potential of the internet, filing electronic documents, backing up data, saving photos and useful programs like Microsoft Word. No experience necessary. Participants must bring their own laptop. Cost is $50 for 10 sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Watercolour Painting for Beginners: Mondays starting Jan. 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Learn the wonders of watercolour painting with helpful hints. No experience necessary. Cost is $80 for eight sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Beginner Guitar for seniors: Tuesdays starting Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Learn the basics, master some simple chords and develop your strumming techniques. We’ll have you playing some familiar tunes in no time. (Music sheets included, will need to provide your own six-string guitar.) Cost is $30 for six sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Introduction to Spanish: Tuesdays starting Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Learn basic vocabulary and pronunciation of sentences and phrases. Begin to build your conversational skills. Cost is $60 for six sessions. Course is for 50+yrs at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Intermediate Watercolour Painting: Tuesdays starting Jan. 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; In this class we will build on the basic techniques already learned in the beginner class. We will work on a series of skylines, seascapes and seasonal paintings. Cost is $80 for eight sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Intermediate Computer for Seniors: Wednesdays starting Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Participants learn more specifics of computer programs including working with pictures, videos, browsers and search engines, operating systems, email, Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel. Previous experience necessary. Participants must bring their own laptop. Cost is $60 for 12 sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, Feb. 5-19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short three-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, Mar. 11-25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short two-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club, a service club that welcomes both ladies and men, is looking for new members. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Delta Golf Course (11550 Ladner Trunk Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are not mandatory; if you are interested in giving back to your community it is not a huge commitment. For more info call Sue or Al Joys at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.



