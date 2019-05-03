What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 3 to 5

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Come to the upcoming Sheep to Shawl event at the Museum of Surrey on May 4 and watch as spinning and weaving teams shear sheep, spin wool and weave a shawl, all in one day. (Sam Carter / Unsplash)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

Do you know about an upcoming event in Cloverdale? Let us know by contacting editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Saturday

We Walk Slowly at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Join Deanne Miller for a medicinal walk through the Cloverdale neighbourhood to learn about the native plants. Miller will share teachings on these plans, and remind you to walk slowly — to be mindful and learn what it means to be a steward of the land. The walk is free to attend, but please pre-register online here. For more information, visit surrey.ca. The walk will take place at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.) from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 4.

Sheep to Shawl at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Watch local teams of spinner and weavers shear a sheep, spin and ply the wool into yarn, and weave a shawl, all in one day. This event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Surrey, located at 17710 56A Ave. For more information, check out our story here.

Sunday

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — The first farmers market of the season takes place Sunday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This opening market will have free coffee and treats while supplies last, as well as face painting, balloons and live music. The market takes place in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Country Night at Don Christian Recreation Centre (FREE) — Get your cowboy boots and join your neighbours for country music and western themed crafts. Friday, May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Don Christian Recreation Centre, located at 6220 184 St. For more information, go to surrey.ca.

Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at Salish Secondary (FREE) — Hold High the Torch, a student-led group who works to recognize the contribution of veterans, is hosting a free luncheon at Salish Secondary on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment, and featured speakers. Veterans attend for free. Register by emailing holdhighthetorch1@gmail.com. Salish Secondary is located at 7278 184 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — The annual invitational roughstock rodeo returns to Cloverdale on May long weekend, May 17 to 20. Check out the rodeo events, the midway of games and rides, meet animals in the Agri Zone, eat your fill at Rib Fest, and listen to B.C. country music artists at the Longhorn Saloon. For more information, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Live music, beer and food trucks. Need we say more? The food truck festival is rolling in to Cloverdale on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, check out the event page on Facebook.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter