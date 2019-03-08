What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

ScentTopia, at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, will include nosework demonstration, as seen here in a photo from last year’s Surrey Animal Resource Centre’s Doors Open. (Samantha Anderson)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.

Friday night

Family night at Don Christian Recreation Centre (FREE) — Game night, featuring board games, cards and activities, at Don Christian Recreation Centre (622 184 St.) Friday, March 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

Saturday

ScentTopia at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Find out which Surrey dog ‘nose’ best by checking out a nosework competition at the Museum of Surrey this Saturday, March 9. An event for pet lovers will take place at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a pet-themed market, information on the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, and nosework demonstrations. For more info, check out our story here.

Whalley history talk at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) —See what the Whalley town centre looked like before it had skyscrapers. Archival photos and footage from 1993 and earlier will be displayed. Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The session is free, but you must pre-register by calling 604-501-5100 with barcode 4629033. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

Sunday

The Susie Francis Show at the Cloverdale Legion — This showcase spectacular will settle the matter once and for all: Susie Francis, the Canadian Carol Burnett, isn’t dead yet. This fun, musical show will take place Sunday, March 10 at the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave). Doors open at 10 a.m. for breakfast, and attendees can come in and grab a seat whenever they like. The show starts at 1 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

The Kaur Project at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — This free event will highlight the experiences of Sikh women, and it is open to everyone. Real stories, told with bravery and determination. The event will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum (17710 56A Ave). For more info, check out our story here.

All weekend

Dinosaurs Unearthed at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Come check out the new feature gallery at the Museum of Surrey, and take in the Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibit, complete with animatronic dinosaurs, fossils, and a 68-foot long sauropod. Admission to the museum is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives. The exhibit is open until March 31. The Museum of Surrey is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more info, check out surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament at the Cloverdale Legion — This annual boxing tourney raises money and awareness for local amateur boxers. This year’s 10-bout card features talent from Surrey, Langley and White Rock, and takes place Saturday, March 16 at the Legion (17567 57 Ave). Start time is 7 p.m. For more info, check out our story here.

Spring Ceilidh at Cloverdale Catholic Hall — The White Spot Pipe Band brings their first-annual spring Ceilidh to the Cloverdale Catholic Hall (17475 59 Ave) on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun is $20 a ticket, or $10 for kids 12 and under. For more info, check out whitespotpipeband.com or call 604-649-6482. (Or check out a story on them here.)

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex — After a 10-year hiatus, this popular expo for families and pet lovers returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, a “Fear Factor-type” animal show, exhibitors and much more. For more information, check out our story here.

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.



