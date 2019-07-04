What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 6–7

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and vintage vehicles will come to Cloverdale on July 6 for Hot Rod Saturday. (Courtesy of Walt Wagner)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale on July 6 and July 7.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Ride the rails at Surrey’s Heritage Rail — Surrey’s Heritage Rail, located in downtown Cloverdale, is a heritage destination that features train rides on a fully restored interurban rail car, a rail museum, and much more. Open weekends from May to September, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cloverdale Station is located at 17630 56 Ave. Learn more in our story here.

Saturday

Hot Rod Saturday at Elements Casino (FREE) — More than 400 classic cars, hot rods and vintage trucks will be on display at Hot Rod Saturday. The free-to-see event features vehicles from the BC Hot Rod Association, the BC Vintage Truck Museum, the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and more. Beer and burgers will be sold, with $1 from each burger supporting a local charity. For more information, check out our story here.

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — Join this week’s market for a special Canada Day kids carnival, with games for kids of all ages, popcorn and cotton candy and free face painting.This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Outdoor summer movies at Cloverdale parks (FREE) — This City of Surrey-hosted movie series takes place Friday nights from July 12 to Aug. 16, alternating between Don Christian Rec Centre (6220 184 St.) and Hazelgrove Park (7080 190 St.) Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks and enjoy a film in a park setting, weather permitting. For more info, including film line-up, check out our story here.

Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Check out this action-packed, two-day family event featuring First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists and performers. Art, dance, food and music. Drop in for free on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 12 to 5 p.m. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

Honeybee Festival at the Honeybee Centre (FREE) — This free, family-friendly event features honey tasting, beekeeping demonstrations and an artisan market. Check out face painting, live music, kids activities and the ever-popular bee beards. On July 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Honeybee Centre, located at 7480 176 Street.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Market Days in downtown Cloverdale (FREE) — Come check out this large outdoor market, showcasing the best in local food, goods and entertainment. More than 100 vendors will display their wares, and there will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities. On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues. For more information, check out our story here.

Family Flicks at Clova Theatre (FREE) — Free, family-friendly movies at one of Cloverdale’s most iconic landmarks, the Clova Theatre, showing on Sunday, July 28 and Sunday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The Clova is located at 5732 176 St. For more information, check out our story here.



