Cloverdale Market Days returns Saturday, July 27, with plenty of fresh produce, artisanal goods and family friendly entertainment. (Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association / cloverdale-ae.ca)

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 26–28

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from July 26 to July 28.

Do you know about an upcoming event in Cloverdale? Let us know by contacting editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Ride the rails at Surrey’s Heritage Rail — Surrey’s Heritage Rail, located in downtown Cloverdale, is a heritage destination that features train rides on a fully restored interurban rail car, a rail museum, and much more. Open weekends from May to September, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cloverdale Station is located at 17630 56 Ave. Learn more in our story here.

Friday

Outdoor summer movies at Cloverdale parks (FREE) — This City of Surrey-hosted movie series takes place Friday nights from July 12 to Aug. 16, alternating between Don Christian Rec Centre (6220 184 St.) and Hazelgrove Park (7080 190 St.) Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks and enjoy a film in a park setting, weather permitting. For more info, including film line-up, check out our story here.

Saturday

Cloverdale Market Days in downtown Cloverdale (FREE) — Come check out this large outdoor market, showcasing the best in local food, goods and entertainment. More than 100 vendors will display their wares, and there will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities. On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues. For more information, check out our story here.

Sunday

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Family Flicks at Clova Theatre (FREE) — Free, family-friendly movies at one of Cloverdale’s most iconic landmarks, the Clova Theatre, showing on Sunday, July 28 and Sunday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The Clova is located at 5732 176 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — Join this week’s market for a special Canada Day kids carnival, with games for kids of all ages, popcorn and cotton candy and free face painting.This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Fibre Arts Festival at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Try your hand at weaving, spinning and crafting at this fourth-annual Fibre Arts Festival. Chat with experts, view unique handiwork, and create. The free, all ages event takes place Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info, check out our story here.

Clover Valley Beer Festival at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre — Beer, food and good tunes, what more could you ask for? This festival returns to the fairgrounds for the second year on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. Partial proceeds from the event go towards fighting cancer. For more info, check out our story here.

sign off

Previous story
Try your hand at weaving at upcoming Surrey fibre arts festival
Next story
It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 26–28

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Crews routinely raid B.C. fishing docks for shaved ice to make summer Christmas shoots look more wintery

Judge strikes down petition challenging union-only jobs on Pattullo Bridge

Bid fails for ‘injunctive and declaratory relief’ against government requirement workers be unionized

Surrey dancer wins gold at Dance World Cup

Devanshi Vyas says she’s self-taught from watching YouTube videos

Seventh lane on Alex Fraser Bridge to open by end of August

New counterflow system with moveable centre barrier expected to be up and running later this year

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Most Read