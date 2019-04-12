What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, April 12 to 14

Cloverdale’s Koko, Instagram darling and local superstar, will be judging Canada’s Next Top Dog competition at the Kids Expo and Pet Fair on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. (Submitted)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

All Weekend

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex — After a 10-year hiatus, this popular expo for families and pet lovers returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, a “Fear Factor-type” animal show, exhibitors and much more. For more information, check out our story here.

Friday

Family fun night at Don Christian Recreation Centre (FREE) — Come by for family fun, including a bouncy castle, crafts and activities. Friday, April 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation or call 604-598-7960.

Saturday

Spring Ceilidh at Cloverdale Catholic Hall — The White Spot Pipe Band brings their first-annual spring Ceilidh to the Cloverdale Catholic Hall (17475 59 Ave) on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun is $20 a ticket, or $10 for kids 12 and under. For more info, check out whitespotpipeband.com or call 604-649-6482. (Or check out a story on them here.)

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Easter Party Animals at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Whoever said that Easter was just about bunnies? This event will give you the chance to meet the Easter cats, dogs, reptiles and yes, bunnies, too. Learn about the work of local rescue organizations as you visit with animal ambassadors. Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Surrey, located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info, click here.

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.

Evening Gowns at the Museum of Surrey — Renowned fashion historian Ivan Sayers provides an afternoon of tea, elegance and historical fashion. Dress for the occasion. Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is for those 16 of age and older. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. Pre-register here. Cost is $30.

Dynamic Floral Designs Demonstration at Northview Golf Club — Come and take in a demonstration of floral art designs by award-winning floral artist Paul Jaras on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A gourmet lunch is included in the $50 admission price. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information, click here.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Live music, beer and food trucks. Need we say more? The food truck festival is rolling in to Cloverdale on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, check out the event page on Facebook.


