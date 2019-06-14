What’s happening in Cloverdale this Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Worlds of Wonder, a new Lego-based exhibit at the Museum of Surrey, is free to the public. (Samantha Anderson)

Looking for something to do this Father’s Day weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Friday

Family Fun Night at Don Christian Rec Centre (FREE) — Join in a variety of indoor activities, or play lawn games on the patio. This free event takes place at the rec centre (6220 184 St.) on Friday, June 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 604-598-7960.

Saturday

Father’s Day Butterfly Release at Surrey Centre Cemetery (FREE) — This free, all ages event honours fathers past and present on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The butterflies will be released at noon at Angela’s Garden in the heart of the cemetery, and refreshments will follow. Surrey Centre Cemetery is located at 16671 Old McLellan Road in Cloverdale.

Cloverdale Concerts at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — The Hip Show and Fo Fighters, tribute bands to The Tragically Hip and Foo Fighters, will perform at Shannon Hall on the fairgrounds on Saturday, June 15. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Cash bar. Check out our story here for more info on this concert series.

Sunday

Father’s Day Brunch at Holiday Inn — Cloverdale’s Holiday Inn is hosting a Father’s Day brunch buffet on Sunday, June 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the adjoining Charcoal and Woodz restaurant. The all-you-can-eat brunch feast is $37 per person, and $18.50 for kids 12 and under. Call 604-372-0777 to reserve your spot.

Father’s Day BBQ dinner at the Honeybee Centre — Enjoy a three-course dinner at Fry’s Corner Beestro with dad this year for Father’s Day. The meal includes a charcuterie board appetizer, a house-smoked brisket platter and a homemade dessert. All accompanied by craft beer, brewed with local honey. Sunday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults and $15 for children.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Family Fun Night at Cloverdale Rec Centre (FREE) — Join in a great night at Cloverdale Youth Park. Listen to music, play games and activities, and feel free to bring your skateboard, bike or scooter, too! This free event takes place at the rec centre (6188 176 St.) on Friday, June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 604-598-7960.

Cloverdale Market Days in downtown Cloverdale (FREE) — Come check out this large outdoor market, showcasing the best in local food, goods and entertainment. More than 100 vendors will display their wares, and there will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities. On Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues. For more information, check out our story here.

Canada Day at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Join tens of thousands of revelers as they celebrate Canada Day at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (6386 176 St.) on July 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. With live music, food, and plenty of activities, it’s not an event to miss. Read more in our story here.



