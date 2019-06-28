What’s happening in Cloverdale this Canada Day long weekend, June 29 to July 1

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Looking for something to do this Canada Day long weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Saturday

Canada Day at Surrey’s Heritage Rail — Surrey’s Heritage Rail, located in downtown Cloverdale, will be hosting a special Canada Day event on Saturday, June 29 to honour first responders. A ceremony to thank Cloverdale Fire Hall No. 8 will take place at 11 a.m., and all are welcome to attend. The train station opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes after the last train returns about 4 p.m. The heritage destination features train rides on a fully restored interurban rail car, a rail museum, and much more. Learn more in our story here.

Sunday

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — Join this week’s market for a special Canada Day kids carnival, with games for kids of all ages, popcorn and cotton candy and free face painting.This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Monday

Canada Day at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Join tens of thousands of revelers as they celebrate Canada Day at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (6386 176 St.) on July 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. With live music, food, and plenty of activities, it’s not an event to miss. Read more in our story here.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Check out this action-packed, two-day family event featuring First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists and performers. Art, dance, food and music. Drop in for free on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 12 to 5 p.m. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

Cloverdale Market Days in downtown Cloverdale (FREE) — Come check out this large outdoor market, showcasing the best in local food, goods and entertainment. More than 100 vendors will display their wares, and there will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities. On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues. For more information, check out our story here.


