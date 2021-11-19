Welsh Men’s Choir sings ‘heartfelt carols’ at Surrey theatre after two-year concert hiatus

‘Having the singers more spread apart has resulted in some unexpected benefits,’ music director says

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir returns to Surrey Arts Centre with its popular Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir ends a two-year concert hiatus with a December tour that includes a date at Surrey Arts Centre, “for an evening of heartfelt carols, new and old, to put you in the holiday spirit.”

The choir’s “Sing We Now of Christmas” show will be performed there on Tuesday, Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is close to sold out, as of Nov. 19, according to a seating chart on the website tickets.surrey.ca. Tickets are $29.

The tour will involve a smaller number of singers, all fully vaccinated and masked during performances. Other concerts are at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre (Dec. 5, with Winter Harp), South Delta Baptist Church (Dec. 13) and Centennial Theatre in North Vancouver (Dec. 16). A new digital concert, recorded at Shaughnessy Heights United Church, goes live Dec. 18. Details are posted to vancouverchoir.ca.

Guest soloists for the performance in Surrey are Paolo Bortolussi (flute) and Taryn Plater (mezzo-soprano), who is among recipients of the choir’s 2021 student bursary.

(Story continues below video of the choir)

The choir is led by music director Jonathan Quick and pianist Karen Lee-Morlang.

“Rehearsing together again has been a real joy,” Quick noted, “and having the singers more spread apart has resulted in some unexpected benefits. They are embracing their individual roles more, and they are singing really well.”

In four-part harmony, Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir performances reflect “a Celtic musical heritage, evoking images of other places and other times from the solemnity of cathedrals to the camaraderie of the local pub,” according to a bio.

“Yet, the choir is always ready to stretch the boundaries of tradition to be inclusive of new music, new traditions, and the broad range of ethnicities that comprise the choir and its communities, passing along a love of song to the young performers that it supports. The choir is comprised of auditioned singers who have fun with music, with each other, and with its audiences.”

Elsewhere in Surrey, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s “A Traditional Christmas” will be performed Dec. 2 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m., as part of a multi-date regional concert series that includes a stop at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on Dec. 4.

Later in December, the VSO plans a “Home Alone” movie screening with John William’s music performed live, Dec. 16-17 at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.



