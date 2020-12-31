WATCH: Video previews Surrey-shot film to focus on ‘taboo topic’ of being gay/lesbian South Asian

‘Emergence: Out of the Shadows’ documentary being made by Sher Films

Kayden Bhangu, cast member of “Emergence: Out of the Shadows,” in a new video previewing the documentary film, due for release in 2021. (YouTube photo)

A new “behind the scenes” video sheds light on a feature documentary that aims to explore “the taboo topic of being gay and lesbian in the South Asian community of Metro Vancouver and abroad.”

Sher Films’ “Emergence: Out of the Shadows,” which is due for release in mid- to late-2021, will feature interviews and scenes filmed in and around Surrey, including Crescent Beach, Green Timbers Urban Forest and the downtown area.

In a 10-minute video preview, director Vinay Giridhar, producer Alex Sangha and cast members talk about why and how the documentary is being made.

“Kayden tells a poignant story of family rejection and self-discovery while embracing his newfound family and life,” says a YouTube post. “Parents and their children discuss the struggles they have endured and overcome to preserve the family through generations to come. Success often means setting aside long-established culture and tradition for compassion, love, and acceptance.”

(Story continues below video)

The documentary has been picked up for broadcast across Canada by OUTtv and by Moving Images Distribution of Vancouver. More details are posted to emergencefilm.net.

Sher Films is a division of Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society, which on Dec. 3 won a Surrey Arts & Business Award in the Arts and Innovation category.

• WATCH: Surrey Arts & Business Awards for five people/groups.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Struggles of South Asian gays and lesbians documented in new film.

A North Deltan, Sangha also produced the 2018 documentary film My Name Was January, which focused on the life and murder of Surrey-raised transgender woman January Marie Lapuz.



