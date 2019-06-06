Photo Neal Dangerfield

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sonny and Cher reunite on Vancouver stage

Iconic performer, 73, tells older to women to “keep kicking ass”

Vancouver got to its feet May 30 to celebrate megastar Cher.

The iconic entertainer – Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner – performed for a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Arena 14 years after Living Proof, The Farewell, in 2005, was one of the highest grossing concert tours in history.

The show sparkled with all of Cher’s signatures – nine costume changes, elaborate sets, and daring a daring dance and acrobatic troupe.

In a poignant segment she sang two duets alongside videos featuring her one-time partner and husband Sonny Bono, saying it’s something she’s wanted to do for many years.

The 73-year-old also spoke directly to her female fans, telling young women to pursue their dreams and older women “to keep kicking ass.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 6 and beyond
Next story
5X festival to bring ‘Block Party’ of South Asian music to Surrey

Just Posted

Cloverdale woman vying for Miss Universe Canada title

Lesley Seitz is fundraising for SOS Children’s Village as part of her run

Drug dealer’s first-degree murder conviction upheld for shooting Surrey man in chest

James Erickson was shot point-blank in the chest with a shotgun on Feb. 2, 2009, at his Surrey apartment

Former MLB-er Gregg Zaun talks about hosting a baseball camp in Surrey

Pro Camp will take place July 2-3 in Whalley

Human Rights complaint about Costco backpack search dismissed

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex

Annual fair for ‘sheep enthusiasts’ arrives in Cloverdale this Saturday

Wool ‘n Ewe A-Fair is a showcase, auction, learning opportunity all in one

UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter landing at raucous Anmore house party

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

North Delta happenings: week of June 6

Events and community listings for North Delta

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

Most Read