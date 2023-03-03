Monster Jam driver Colt Stephens with his new ThunderROARus in a video about the creation of the monster truck.

MONSTER TRUCK EVENT

Watch the creation of new ThunderROARus truck ahead of Monster Jam in Vancouver

‘Mechanical beast’ to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy at Pacific Coliseum

Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, El Toro Loco and the other trucks of Monster Jam will have some new competition at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum this month.

A new favourite for 2023 promises to be the Colt Stephens-driven ThunderROARus, added to the fleet of monster trucks that will tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill March 17-19.

“Two Monster Jam technicians have gone rogue and opened a secret facility specifically to create a new mechanical beast to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy,” explains a post on monsterjam.com.

“Hard at work on their creation, these mad technicians had no idea a cosmic red storm was about to strike Earth and their lab. This thunderous event transformed their creation into the newest apex predator: ThunderROARus.”

The seven other trucks at this year’s Monster Jam are Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga, Megalodon driven by Cory Rummell, Lucas Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier, El Toro Loco driven by Chelsea VanCleave, Avenger driven by Jim Koehler, Monster Mutt driven by Chris Koehler and AXE driven by Joe Foley.

They’ll do backflips, get big air, pogo, burnout, do donuts and other stunts during four show times at the arena in East Van. Monster Jam Pit Party “fan experience events” are planned on both Saturday and Sunday mornings starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are available on ticketleader.ca.


