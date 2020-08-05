WATCH: Surrey’s Alexis Lynn dials in toxic relationships for ‘I Can’t Relate’ song/video

‘We wanted to go with something funny and colourful’

Alexis Lynn as a relationship therapist in the video for her new song, “I Can’t Relate.”

In throwback mode, Alexis Lynn has taken another creative step forward with the video for her latest song.

The Surrey-based musician’s “I Can’t Relate” video has her playing both relationship therapist and client.

“It’s about looking in on a friend’s toxic relationship, and reflecting what I might do in that situation while also trying to help them see they’re worth more,” Lynn says about the inspiration for the catchy pop/R&B track.

She drew from personal experience, as the scenario was one Lynn found herself in.

“I was venting to my co-writers that I didn’t understand how my friend couldn’t see what I saw was going on, and couldn’t see that she deserved so much more. I was also saying how I would never put up with the type of treatment she was receiving. I was coming from a place of love and concern, and wanted to be really careful not to come across as ‘preachy’ or ‘bragging.’”

It’s a delicate line to walk, she says.

“I didn’t want to sound like I was somehow ‘better’ than someone by saying I wouldn’t put up with that, but rather give them all the reasons they themselves shouldn’t put up with it.”

The song and video features a strong 1990s/’00s vibe.

“For the video, we bounced a lot of ideas around and Carlos, the director, came up with the concept of me playing a therapist running a consulting firm for broken hearts,” Lynn said. “We wanted to go with something funny and colourful, and decided last minute I should play each of the ‘clients’ as well.

“It was important I stay cautious about ‘preaching’ to other people or acting like I know what’s best,” she adds. “This was critical so we figured, if I played both parts, I’d be giving myself my own advice.”

A lifelong Surreyite, Alexis Leibenzeder embraced “Lynn” as a stage name some years ago, and now keeps busy in a music career that appears to be gaining momentum.

She earned the Achievement by a First Nations/Indigenous Artist award at the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards last fall, and Lynn’s “Worst Behaviour” was in February named among the Top 50 songs, as judged by CBC Music, in the broadcaster’s annual Searchlight contest.

A quick search of her name in the archives of this newspaper shows Lynn has been busy on local stages in recent years – at the Surrey Shines showcase, Cloverdale Market Days, Canada Day events, “Lunch & Lyrics” concerts at city hall plaza, and elsewhere.

Lynn has been writing and performing songs since her early days at Clayton Heights Secondary, from which she graduated in 2017. Earlier, her love of making music began at the age of nine, when she began seriously delving into the pop/R&B of Amy Winehouse, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys, among other artists, with thoughts of crafting songs of her own.

Online, Alexis Lynn can be found at alexislynnmusic.com and also facebook.com/alexislynnmusic.



