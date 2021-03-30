WATCH: Surrey singer gives Sinatra classic a twist in new video

Natalia Pardalis has put her own spin on a Frank Sinatra classic.
The Surrey-based musician sings a “re-imagined” version of “Moonlight in Vermont” in a new video posted to YouTube, with streaming on Spotify.
A singer-pianist, Natalia Pardalis worked on the track with producer Murray Yates, merging classic jazz with more modern hip-hop sounds.
“I was inspired to arrange this tune after a trip to New York where I heard Frank Sinatra remixed,” explained Pardalis, who runs Maria’s Records and is a jury member for Factor Canada, among other music-related pursuits.
She’s on facebook.com/NataliaPardalisMusic, and a bio is posted to nataliapardalis.com.
Last year at this time, Pardalis created online lessons and concerts as the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive sour note in the local music industry. Pardalis runs Pardalis Studio for Music & the Performing Arts at her home studio on 106A Avenue, Surrey.
