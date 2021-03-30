WATCH: Surrey singer gives Sinatra classic a twist in new video

‘I was inspired to arrange this tune after a trip to New York,’ says Natalia Pardalis

Natalia Pardalis in the video for her cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Moonlight in Vermont.” (YouTube photo)

Natalia Pardalis has put her own spin on a Frank Sinatra classic.

The Surrey-based musician sings a “re-imagined” version of “Moonlight in Vermont” in a new video posted to YouTube, with streaming on Spotify.

A singer-pianist, Natalia Pardalis worked on the track with producer Murray Yates, merging classic jazz with more modern hip-hop sounds.

“I was inspired to arrange this tune after a trip to New York where I heard Frank Sinatra remixed,” explained Pardalis, who runs Maria’s Records and is a jury member for Factor Canada, among other music-related pursuits.

(Story continues below video)

She’s on facebook.com/NataliaPardalisMusic, and a bio is posted to nataliapardalis.com.

Last year at this time, Pardalis created online lessons and concerts as the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive sour note in the local music industry. Pardalis runs Pardalis Studio for Music & the Performing Arts at her home studio on 106A Avenue, Surrey.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter