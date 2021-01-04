West Coast Harmony Chorus singers in the video for their new song, “Go The Distance.” (YouTube photo)

West Coast Harmony Chorus singers in the video for their new song, “Go The Distance.” (YouTube photo)

MUSIC

WATCH: Surrey-based chorus spent three months creating uplifting video/song on Zoom

Song from Disney’s ‘Hercules’ movie performed by 56 singers with Westcoast Harmony Chorus

Members of Surrey-based Westcoast Harmony Chorus spent close to three months creating a virtual song and video that aims to lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their new “Go the Distance” number features 56 singers, including seven new members who rehearsed, recorded, qualified and submitted solely online since October.

The Anne Downton-directed chorus last held an in-person rehearsal back in March at Parkland Baptist Church, at 96th Avenue and 160th Street in Surrey. Since then, rehearsals have been conducted on the Zoom conference platform.

The video for “Go the Distance,” from the Disney film Hercules, was edited by Erica Yan, with audio editing by Downton.

Chorus members are shown in “Zoom” chat mode and also working out, going for walks, at work and doing other regular-life things.

The video starts with these words: “To all our friends near and far, for the front-line workers who have sacrificed so much, to those who may be feeling lost and alone, who miss family, friends and regular routines, to those who miss singing with others, for those who dare to dream of a bright future, and to those who need a loving hand to lift them up for the next leg of the journey, this is for you.”

(Story continues below video)

Kelly Collins, the group’s marketing co-ordinator, says the finished video/song is reason to celebrate, and should hit home for a lot of people right now.

“Over the course of the pandemic, being able to stay as active, focused and as strong as we have is definitely something we are proud of,” Collins told the Now-Leader. “We’ve adapted the motto ‘Stronger Together’ (and) even had bracelets made and did door drop-offs to every member, as a daily reminder.”

In the last week of June, West Coast Harmony Chorus singers were featured in an “O Canada Virtual Chorus” video posted to the group’s Youtube page, in a first performance of its kind for the chorus.

Rehearsals on Zoom are quite different from in-person sessions, naturally.

“During the Zoom sessions we try and break up the learning, with smaller breakout rooms – ‘classes’ so to speak, as well as always having an option for some fun/social time,” Collins explained.

“The bulk of the rehearsal is diving in-depth to the music/song we are working on. These past three months, the primary focus was ‘Go the Distance.’ We’ve brought in coaches (via Zoom), celebrated milestones, holidays as well as welcomed in new members, all while being 100 per cent virtual. We are actively seeking new members to join. There is an audition process just like being at our live rehearsals.”

For membership inquiries, visit westcoastsings.com.

The chorus has no plan to return to in-person rehearsals anytime soon, according to Collins.

“We are hopeful for sometime this year, depending (on) vaccine, spread and state of the pandemic,” she noted. “It’s definitely been hard, almost a year, however our online rehearsals still continue, with (an average of) over 50 of our active members weekly.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: An ‘Unforgettable’ experience, in song: Surrey choir revives ‘Valentine-o-Grams’ as fundraiser.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey online exhibit aims to showcase youth art

Just Posted

Pixabay image
Four Surrey households hit with $2,300 fines on New Years Eve, Day

This was for breaking COVID-19 related restrictions. Three were in North Surrey, one was in South Surrey

TEASER photo / West Coast Harmony Chorus singers in the video for their new song, "Go The Distance." (YouTube photo)
WATCH: Surrey-based chorus spent three months creating uplifting video/song on Zoom

Song from Disney’s ‘Hercules’ movie performed by 56 singers with Westcoast Harmony Chorus

TEASER PHOTO / George Galicz with Igor the eagle at Surrey Zoo in November 1969. Galicz and his birds of prey appeared in sports shows across North America, on television and as special attractions at many large show and events. (Photo courtesy Surrey Archives)
SURREY NOW & THEN: How a zoo in Newton once attracted animal lovers

Life at Surrey Zoo recalled by the daughter of operators George and Muriel Galicz

Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)
Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team called in to help recover two log-cabin style homes

Earl Marriott Secondary. (Google image)
50 cases of COVID-19 linked to five classes at Earl Marriott Secondary

Physical education classes, staff room and offices highlighted in letter to parents

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones,

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaint

FILE – Construction cranes tower above condos under construction near southeast False Creek in Vancouver on February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. property values went up 4.2% in 2020 as most homeowners see ‘moderate increases’

Every region in B.C. reported a zero to 10 per cent increase in valuation, although individual cities differ

The only identifying mark on the lost urn is the initials B.J. carved into its base. (Chilliwack RCMP)
RCMP look for custodian of urn left at Chilliwack bus stop

Someone found the urn in late November and turned it over to police

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)
Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

Most Read