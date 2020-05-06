WATCH: Ryan Reynolds gives his brother, a Surrey teacher, a shout-out on ‘Fallon’

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his brother, a Surrey-area teacher, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 5).

The show host brought up the subject of Teacher Appreciation Week during the televised interview.

“My brother Patrick, he teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary up in British Columbia, Canada – he teaches third- and fourth-graders,” Reynolds told Fallon. “He’s an awesome guy. He’s also an artist so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day, and I’m really proud of him, yeah.”

In a video posted to Youtube, the Vancouver-raised Reynolds also talks about his other brothers – one who is a RCMP officer on Vancouver Island, and another he describes as “a jack of all trades – they all sort of do really good stuff for their community.”

Earlier in the clip, Reynolds reveals the reason he and The Rock had trouble finishing filming for Netflix’s Red Notice, and also describes quarantine life with his Hollywood family.

In a second video posted to the show’s Youtube channel, Reynolds talks to Fallon about the fate of his sci-fi comedy Free Guy (about a background player in an open-world video game), how Deadpool might fit into Marvel, and his donations to Canadian food banks and Feeding America.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey artists go online with ‘Competitive Paint Off’ and more

Just Posted

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds gives his brother, a Surrey teacher, a shout-out on ‘Fallon’

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week

Surrey Council Code of Conduct gets final nod on five-yes, four-no vote

The bylaw establishes expectations for ethical conduct for the politicians

OUR VIEW: Surrey sign snakes playing dirty pool

Somebody has been stealing Keep the RCMP in Surrey signs from front lawns. Let’s hope these culprits are caught

3D-printing Surrey student makes ‘Coronavirus Rings’ and more, all day long

‘The entire school population is in awe of him, really’

South Surrey teacher runs DIY marathon after Vancouver event cancelled due to COVID-19

Colleagues, family cheer Elgin Park Secondary’s Lindsey Ellett on solo run

VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Vancouver police seize nearly $3M in street drugs, eight handguns after four-month probe

Drugs include fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine

Most Read