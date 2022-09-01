Arkells frontman Max Kerman with Tegan and Sara in the video for the band’s “Teenage Tears,” filmed at Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver. (Photo: YouTube.com)

Arkells frontman Max Kerman with Tegan and Sara in the video for the band’s “Teenage Tears,” filmed at Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver. (Photo: YouTube.com)

MUSIC

WATCH: New video from Arkells (Surrey Canada Day headliners) filmed at Kingsgate Mall

‘Teenage Tears’ was released Sept. 1 ahead of a new album from the band

The headliners of Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day celebration have a new video that was filmed at Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver.

Arkells’ “Teenage Tears” was released Thursday (Sept. 1) ahead of the band’s seventh studio record, Blink Twice, which will be out Sept. 23 via Universal Music Canada.

The melancholy new video features Arkells frontman Max Kerman with the folk-pop duo Tegan and Sara (Quin).

“Teenage Tears,” which includes a F-bomb in the chorus, is the fifth track on the band’s new album.

Watch the video below.

RELATED STORY: Canada Day celebration returns to Cloverdale after two-year hiatus; Arkells headline day of free live entertainment.

“There’s a particular kind of intense emotional pain that reminds me of high school,” Kerman says in a news release. “It’s not worn down, chronic kind of pain. It’s a sharp and confusing sad. This song is about how occasionally you can still feel that kind of sadness as an adult. We were trying to do something that might feel somewhere between Olivia Rodrigo and The National or Bon Iver.”

The new Akells album features collaborations with Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids, to Aly & AJ, Lights, Cœur De Pirate, Joel Plaskett and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

“On Blink Twice, we wanted to include more voices on the record and we’re lucky enough to have a roster of pals who also happen to be our favourite musicians,” Kerman explained.

“Tegan and Sara have long been an inspiration for us. They’ve made themselves the most formidable career by taking bold artistic chances. A few years ago I saw them tour their memoir called ‘High School,’ about their upbringing in Calgary and discovering their sexuality and music as teenagers in the 90’s. It was part concert, part theatre, part book-reading. And it was perfect. They’re now turning that book into a TV show, and it comes out this fall.”

On July 1, Arkells headlined Surrey’s Canada Day event at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. Thousands of people attended the first in-person Canada Day celebration in the city since 2019, after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic.


Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour over sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler

